Corte Ue: Sahara occidentale gli accordi commerciali UE-Marocco del 2019 in materia di pesca e prodotti agricoli sono stati conclusi in violazione dei principi dell’autodeterminazione dei popoli

(AGENPARL) – ven 04 ottobre 2024 Western Sahara: the 2019 EU-Morocco trade agreements regarding fisheries and agricultural products, to which the people of Western Sahara did not consent, were concluded in breach of the principles of self-determination and the relative effect of treaties
However, the expression of the consent of that people to an agreement which is to apply to the territory of Western Sahara need not necessarily be explicit but may, under certain conditions, be presumed
Sentenze della corte nelle cause riunite C‑778/21 P e C-798/21 P | Commissione e Consiglio/Front Polisario e nelle cause riunite C-779/21 P e C-799/21 P | Commissione e Consiglio /Front Polisario
In allegato il comunicato stampa in inglese e francese
Sofia Riesino
Unità Stampa e Informazione – Sezione IT
Direzione della comunicazione
[cid:image002.png@01D52C0D.E2ED57E0]
Rue du Fort Niedergrünewald
L-2925 Luxembourg
curia.europa.eu
(AGENPARL) – ven 04 ottobre 2024 Western Sahara: the 2019 EU-Morocco trade agreements regarding fisheries and agricultural products, to which the people of Western Sahara did not consent, were concluded in breach of the principles of self-determination and the relative effect of treaties