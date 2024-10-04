Corte Ue: Sahara occidentale gli accordi commerciali UE-Marocco del 2019 in materia di pesca e prodotti agricoli sono stati conclusi in violazione dei principi dell’autodeterminazione dei popoli

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 4 Ottobre 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 04 ottobre 2024 Western Sahara: the 2019 EU-Morocco trade agreements regarding fisheries and agricultural products, to which the people of Western Sahara did not consent, were concluded in breach of the principles of self-determination and the relative effect of treaties

However, the expression of the consent of that people to an agreement which is to apply to the territory of Western Sahara need not necessarily be explicit but may, under certain conditions, be presumed

Sentenze della corte nelle cause riunite C‑778/21 P e C-798/21 P | Commissione e Consiglio/Front Polisario e nelle cause riunite C-779/21 P e C-799/21 P | Commissione e Consiglio /Front Polisario

