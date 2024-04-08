Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania; Leads U.S. Delegation to the 2024 Three Seas Initiative

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 8 Aprile 2024

Office of the Spokesperson

Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel April 8-12 to Tallinn, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; and Vilnius, Lithuania. He will engage with senior interlocutors on regional energy security issues, including the Baltic states’ swift progress de-coupling from Russian energy; continued support for Ukraine’s energy sector under the G7+ partnership in the face of brutal Russian attacks; cooperation to curb the energy revenues Russia uses to fund its war against Ukraine; and efforts to advance the energy transition and secure clean energy and critical mineral supply chains.

On April 9, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will hold meetings in Tallinn, Estonia, with government counterparts and welcome Estonia’s new role in the Minerals Security Partnership. He will meet with the Estonian Hydrogen Cluster, comprised of public and private industry working to advance the energy transition through development of the first nationwide “Hydrogen Valley,” to complete a hydrogen value chain in Estonia.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt will then travel to Riga, Latvia to meet with President Rinkevics’s Advisors and other senior government officials. He will also discuss energy security progress with senior management of Latvenergo, Conexus Baltic Grid, and AST, Latvia’s energy infrastructure companies.

Finally, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2024 Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit and Business Forum, April 11 in Vilnius, Lithuania. He will reinforce the importance of continued support to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the face of targeted Russian attacks. Alongside key regional counterparts, he will discuss the critical role of the 3SI region in helping Europe diversify its energy routes and sources and develop future clean energy supply chains. He will also highlight opportunities for 3SI countries to build further energy and infrastructure links with new partner-participants Ukraine and Moldova, as well as the Western Balkans.

3SI aims to promote cooperation for the development of infrastructure in the energy, transport, and digital sectors. It targets new investments, economic growth, and energy security, bringing together 13 countries located between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas – Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, with Ukraine and Moldova as formal partners.

