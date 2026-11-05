Intervento del Presidente IVASS Paolo Angelini alla Giornata dell’Educazione Assicurativa e Previdenziale

Si trasmette in allegato il testo dell'intervento del Presidente dell'IVASS Paolo Angelini alla Giornata dell'Educazione Assicurativa e Previdenziale.

Grazie per la vostra collaborazione alla diffusione.

Cordiali saluti

[ivass-marchio rid-2016-blu]

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