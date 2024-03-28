(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 March 25, 2024 – Seven Hackers Associated with Chinese Government Charged with Computer Intrusions Targeting Perceived Critics of China and U.S. Businesses and Politicians;

An indictment has been unsealed charging seven nationals of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their involvement in a PRC-based hacking group that spent approximately 14 years targeting U.S. and foreign critics, businesses, and political officials in furtherance of the PRC’s economic espionage and foreign intelligence objectives.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/seven-hackers-associated-with-chinese-government-charged-with-computer-intrusions-targeting-perceived-critics-of-china-and-us-businesses-and-politicians

