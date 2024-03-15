FBI Top Stories: FBI Boston Recovers and Returns 22 Historic Artifacts to Okinawa, Japan

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 March 15, 2024 – FBI Boston Recovers and Returns 22 Historic Artifacts to Okinawa, Japan;

The FBI Boston Division recovered 22 historic artifacts looted at the end of World War II and has orchestrated their return to Okinawa Prefecture in Japan.

Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/fbi-boston-recovers-and-returns-22-historic-artifacts-to-okinawa-japan

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FBI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI Top Stories

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe