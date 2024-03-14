(AGENPARL) – gio 14 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule – March 14, 2024
March 13, 2024
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN*
*10:00 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea at the Department of State.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*
*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL*
*8:15 a.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Washington, D.C.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*10:30 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA*
Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
*UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND*
Under Secretary Nuland is on travel to Italy [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-nulands-travel-to-italy/ ] from March 13-15, 2024.
*UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS*
Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Atlanta, Georgia [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-atlanta-ga/ ] on March 14, 2024.
*UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA*
*1:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Zeya delivers remarks at the Notre Dame Symposium in Washington, D.C.
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
*2:00 p.m. *Under Secretary Zeya meets with Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan in Washington, D.C.
*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*
*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN*
*8:30 a.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Amazon’s Vice President for EU Public Policy Lucy Cronin at the Department of State.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*
*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON*
Assistant Secretary Robinson is on travel to Austria from March 13-16, 2024.
*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*
*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE) *
“The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage [ https://www.state.gov/ ]”*” and “*”YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/statedept ]”*.
