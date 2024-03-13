(AGENPARL) – mer 13 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

United States and Vietnam Sign a Memorandum of Cooperation on Culture and People-to-People Ties

Media Note

March 13, 2024

Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Liz Allen and Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield met with Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy in Washington, DC on March 13.

In their meeting, Under Secretary Allen and Vice President Xuan expressed support for expanding people-to-people ties – the foundation of our enduring partnership with Vietnam – as part of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. To reaffirm this commitment, Assistant Secretary Satterfield and Deputy Minister Thuy signed a memorandum of cooperation pledging further cooperation on cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties in areas such as art, sports, and tourism. This Memorandum of Cooperation on Culture and People-to-People Ties builds on a November 2023 agreement that promotes further two-way academic exchange and education cooperation, including expanding educational partnerships between higher education institutions in both countries, and paves the way for even more connections and partnerships between the people of Vietnam and the United States.

Following the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, the United States is developing a range of programs to promote STEM education by expanding Fulbright Student scholarships to STEM fields, supporting English training for STEM students, and increasing engagement with Vietnamese college administrators on workforce development.

