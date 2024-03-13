Close Menu
Meeting of the Alliance for Development in Democracy’s Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chain Partnerships in the Dominican Republic

(AGENPARL) – wed 13 march 2024
Office of the Spokesperson
Media Note
March 13, 2024
On March 12, in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez joined his Excellency Luis Abinader Corona, President of the Dominican Republic, and Ministers of Trade and Senior Officials of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) — from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Panama — together with  key stakeholders from the private sector and various governmental and international organizations  for a meeting of the U.S.-ADD Joint Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chain Partnerships.
This meeting is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 by the United States and the ADD countries and it represents their joint efforts along with the  private sector to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and the competitiveness of all countries involved.
The meeting aimed to develop implementation plans based on the recommendations from the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) studies on health sector supply chains and medical product regulatory convergence for the ADD countries. The partners discussed key action items for the medical devices and pharmaceutical sectors that ADD countries could undertake to strengthen the regional supply chain.
The working group meeting included presentations from the ADD Business Council and the Americas Business Dialogue Health Working Group and key stakeholders from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the IDB, Americas RISE, and the World Bank.
Partners agreed to continue working under this collaborative dynamic between democratic countries seeking to improve the investment climate and, consequently, the quality of life for their citizens.

