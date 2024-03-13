Meeting of the Alliance for Development in Democracy’s Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chain Partnerships in the Dominican Republic

(AGENPARL) – mer 13 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Media Note

March 13, 2024

On March 12, in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez joined his Excellency Luis Abinader Corona, President of the Dominican Republic, and Ministers of Trade and Senior Officials of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) — from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Panama — together with key stakeholders from the private sector and various governmental and international organizations for a meeting of the U.S.-ADD Joint Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chain Partnerships.

This meeting is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 by the United States and the ADD countries and it represents their joint efforts along with the private sector to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and the competitiveness of all countries involved.

The meeting aimed to develop implementation plans based on the recommendations from the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) studies on health sector supply chains and medical product regulatory convergence for the ADD countries. The partners discussed key action items for the medical devices and pharmaceutical sectors that ADD countries could undertake to strengthen the regional supply chain.

The working group meeting included presentations from the ADD Business Council and the Americas Business Dialogue Health Working Group and key stakeholders from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the IDB, Americas RISE, and the World Bank.

Partners agreed to continue working under this collaborative dynamic between democratic countries seeking to improve the investment climate and, consequently, the quality of life for their citizens.