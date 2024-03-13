(AGENPARL) – mer 13 marzo 2024 March 12, 2024 – Man Sentenced for Sending Bomb Threat to Arizona State Election Official;

James W. Clark of Massachusetts has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for sending a communication containing a bomb threat.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/man-sentenced-for-sending-bomb-threat-to-arizona-state-election-official

