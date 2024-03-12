(AGENPARL) – mar 12 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule – March 12, 2024
03/11/2024 09:09 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*__

*3:30p.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with the Secretary of State’s International Security Advisory Board at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH M. ALLEN _*

Under Secretary Allen is on travel to Texas [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-allen-travels-to-austin-for-sxsw/ ] from March 10-12, 2024.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA_*

Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to Canada [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-zeyas-travel-to-canada/ ] from March 11-12, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*1:00 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) President and CEO Stephen Capus and husband of detained RFE/RL journalist Pavel Butorin at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:30 p.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien delivers remarks at a reception hosted by Swedish Ambassador to the United States Urban Ahlin to celebrate NATO Accession in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

*”The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage”* [ https://www.state.gov/ ]” and “*”YouTube Channel”* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ].

