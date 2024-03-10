(AGENPARL) – dom 10 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to the Dominican Republic [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-fernandezs-travel-to-the-dominican-republic/ ] 03/10/2024 03:11 PM EDT

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, March 10-12, to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen strategic partnerships to advance more sustainable and resilient global supply chains and foster preparedness for future pandemics in the Western Hemisphere.

The Under Secretary will co-host the second high-level meeting of the Economic and Health Dialogue of the Americas (EHA). The EHA is a regional, multilateral initiative that encourages governments to strengthen health systems and protect economies by assessing gaps in their public health sector, sharing best practices and tools to support sustainable and effective health financing, and build resilience into health supply chains. The meeting will convene ministers and vice ministers from the ministries of health, finance, economy, and foreign affairs across 19countries. EHA members will be announcing commitments around health systems strengthening and supply chains.

During the visit, he will also participate in the U.S.-Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) Joint Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chains between the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Panama. The dialogue will advance our countries’ work together to strengthen supply chain resiliency in the health sector and deliver concrete action items for implementation.

The Under Secretary intends to meet with senior leadership from the Dominican Republic to deepen economic cooperation, advance the Dominican Republic’s leadership in the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, and promote the Dominican Republic’s role in critical supply chains, including medical products, semiconductors, and apparel. He also plans to engage with private sector leaders to learn about opportunities and challenges for U.S. companies.

To stay up to date, follow Under Secretary Fernandez on X: @State_E [ https://twitter.com/State_E ], LinkedIn: @State-E [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/state-e/ ], and Facebook: @StateDeptE [ https://www.facebook.com/StateDeptE ].

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________