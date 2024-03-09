(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the 2nd U.S.- Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-2nd-u-s-japan-strategic-dialogue-on-democratic-resilience/ ] 03/08/2024 06:10 PM EST

On the 2nd U.S.- Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience

Media Note

March 8, 2024

On March 7-8, the United States and Japan held the second annual U.S.-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. and Japanese delegations were led by Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Deputy Minister and Director General of the Foreign Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Kobe Yasuhiro, joined by senior representatives from their respective agencies. Both sides affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and our countries’ shared efforts to strengthen democracy and respect for human rights globally.

The dialogue included discussions on our bilateral efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and promote human rights internationally, including through the rights-respecting design, development, deployment, and use of technologies. Under Secretary Zeya and Deputy Minister Kobe committed to deepening multilateral cooperation, including in the Human Rights Council, UN General Assembly Third Committee, and the UN Security Council. They further discussed building democratic resilience at home and abroad through business and human rights, women’s economic empowerment, advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized communities.

