venerdì 8 Marzo 2024
[NASA HQ News] NASA Sets Science Webinar Coverage for Space Station Resupply Mission

(AGENPARL) – gio 07 marzo 2024 NASA Sets Science Webinar Coverage for Space Station Resupply Mission
MAR 07, 2024
MEDIA ADVISORY: M24-036
(Sept. 28, 2023) – NASA astronaut and Expedition 70 Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara is pictured working with the Microgravity Science Glovebox, a contained environment crew members use to handle hazardous materials for various research investigations in space.
Credit: NASA
In preparation for NASA’s SpaceX 30th commercial resupply mission, the agency will stream an International Space Station National Lab science webinar at 1 p.m. EST Friday, March 8, to discuss the hardware, technology demonstrations, and science experiments headed to the space station.
NASA will provide coverage of the webinar on the agency’s website.
SpaceX is targeting no earlier than mid-March to launch its Dragon cargo spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The science webinar will include the following participants:
* Heidi Parris, associate program scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program
* Davide Marotta, science program director for in-space biomedicine, ISS National Laboratory
* Marc Elmouttie, research group leader, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization
* Paula Grisanti, CEO, National Stem Cell Foundation
* Kris Kuehnel, managing director, Space Exploration Operations, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense
* Michelle Lucas, founder and CEO, Higher Orbits
* Hema Ramkumar, founder and CEO, Oculogenex
* Jordan McKaig, graduate student, Georgia Institute of Technology
To participate in the event, members of the media must register for access by 12 p.m., March 8 at:
