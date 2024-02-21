(AGENPARL) – mer 21 febbraio 2024 *PD, ORFINI: EUROPEE? SUPEREREMO IL 19% E SCHLEIN RESTERA’ SEGRETARIA; SE

NON SARA’ COSI’ ED ELLY ANDRA’ VIA SONO PRONTO A TINGERMI I CAPELLI DI

ROSSO*

Il Pd alle europee? “C’è la possibilità di fare un ottimo risultato, vale a

dire meglio delle politiche, superare il 19%…” Lo dice a Rai Radio1,

ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora, il deputato Pd Matteo Orfini, intervistato

da Giorgio Lauro e da Enzo Iacchetti, conduttore che lo affianca per questa

puntata. “Le europee non andranno male e sono pronto a scommettere che

Schlein resterà segretaria del Pd. Scommetto che andremo bene e se non sarà

così ed Elly si dimetterà – ha aggiunto Orfini a Radio1 – sono pronto a

tingermi i capelli di rosso”.

*Davide Campione*

‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’

*Web: **http://ungiornodapecora.rai.it/

*

*Facebook: **bit.ly/ungiornodapecoraFB*

*Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/1giornodapecora

*

*P Please consider the environment – Do you really need to print this

email?*