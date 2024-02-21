(AGENPARL) – mer 21 febbraio 2024 *PD, ORFINI: EUROPEE? SUPEREREMO IL 19% E SCHLEIN RESTERA’ SEGRETARIA; SE
NON SARA’ COSI’ ED ELLY ANDRA’ VIA SONO PRONTO A TINGERMI I CAPELLI DI
ROSSO*
Il Pd alle europee? “C’è la possibilità di fare un ottimo risultato, vale a
dire meglio delle politiche, superare il 19%…” Lo dice a Rai Radio1,
ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora, il deputato Pd Matteo Orfini, intervistato
da Giorgio Lauro e da Enzo Iacchetti, conduttore che lo affianca per questa
puntata. “Le europee non andranno male e sono pronto a scommettere che
Schlein resterà segretaria del Pd. Scommetto che andremo bene e se non sarà
così ed Elly si dimetterà – ha aggiunto Orfini a Radio1 – sono pronto a
tingermi i capelli di rosso”.
*Davide Campione*
‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’
*Web: **http://ungiornodapecora.rai.it/
*
*Facebook: **bit.ly/ungiornodapecoraFB*
*Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/1giornodapecora
*
*P Please consider the environment – Do you really need to print this
email?*
(AGENPARL) – mer 21 febbraio 2024 *PD, ORFINI: EUROPEE? SUPEREREMO IL 19% E SCHLEIN RESTERA’ SEGRETARIA; SE