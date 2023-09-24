[NASA HQ News] NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Landed, Now Secure in Clean Room

(AGENPARL) – dom 24 settembre 2023 September 24, 2023

RELEASE 23-109

*NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Landed, Now Secure in Clean Room*

The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is seen shortly

after touching down in the desert, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at the Department

of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. The sample was collected from the

asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

*/Credits: NASA/Keegan Barber/*

After years of anticipation and hard work by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins,

Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith

Explorer) team, a capsule of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu

finally is on Earth. It landed at 8:52 a.m. MDT (10:52 a.m. EDT) on Sunday,

in a targeted area of the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training

Range near Salt Lake City.

Within an hour and a half, the capsule was transported by helicopter to a

temporary clean room set up in a hangar on the training range, where it now

is connected to a continuous flow of nitrogen.

Getting the sample under a “nitrogen purge,” as scientists call it, was

one of the OSIRIS-REx team’s most critical tasks today. Nitrogen is a gas

that doesn’t interact with most other chemicals, and a continuous flow of

it into the sample container inside the capsule will keep out earthly

contaminants to leave the sample pure for scientific analyses.

The returned samples collected from Bennu will help scientists worldwide make

discoveries to better understand planet formation and the origin of organics

and water that led to life on Earth, as well as benefit all of humanity by

learning more about potentially hazardous asteroids.

“Congratulations to the OSIRIS-REx team on a picture-perfect mission –

the first American asteroid sample return in history – which will deepen

our understanding of the origin of our solar system and its formation. Not to

mention, Bennu is a potentially hazardous asteroid, and what we learn from

the sample will help us better understand the types of asteroids that could

come our way,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “With OSIRIS-REx,

Psyche launch in a couple of weeks, DART’s one year anniversary, and

Lucy’s first asteroid approach in November, Asteroid Autumn is in full

swing. These missions prove once again that NASA does big things. Things that

inspire us and unite us. Things that show nothing is beyond our reach when we

work together.”

The Bennu sample – an estimated 8.8 ounces, or 250 grams – will be

transported in its unopened canister by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space

Center in Houston on Monday, Sept. 25. Curation scientists there will

disassemble the canister, extract and weigh the sample, create an inventory

of the rocks and dust, and, over time, distribute pieces of Bennu to

scientists worldwide.

Today’s delivery of an asteroid sample – a first for the U.S. – went

according to plan thanks to the massive effort of hundreds of people who

remotely directed the spacecraft’s journey since it launched [1] on Sept.

8, 2016. The team then guided it to arrival at Bennu [2] on Dec. 3, 2018,

through the search for a safe sample-collection site [3] between 2019 and

2020, sample collection [4] on Oct. 20, 2020, and during the return trip home

starting on May 10, 2021.

“Today marks an extraordinary milestone not just for the OSIRIS-REx team

but for science as a whole,” said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator

for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona, Tucson. “Successfully

delivering samples from Bennu to Earth is a triumph of collaborative

ingenuity and a testament to what we can accomplish when we unite with a

common purpose. But let’s not forget – while this may feel like the end

of an incredible chapter, it’s truly just the beginning of another. We now

have the unprecedented opportunity to analyze these samples and delve deeper

into the secrets of our solar system.”

After traveling billions of miles to Bennu and back, the OSIRIS-REx

spacecraft released its sample capsule toward Earth’s atmosphere at 6:42

a.m. EDT (4:42 a.m. MDT). The spacecraft was 63,000 miles (102,000

kilometers) from Earth’s surface at the time – about one-third the

distance from Earth to the Moon.

Traveling at 27,650 mph (44,500 kph), the capsule pierced the atmosphere at

10:42 a.m. EDT (8:42 a.m. MDT), off the coast of California at an altitude of

about 83 miles (133 kilometers). Within 10 minutes, it landed on the military

range. Along the way, two parachutes successfully deployed to stabilize and

slow the capsule down to a gentle 11 mph (18 kph) at touchdown.

“The whole team had butterflies today, but that’s the focused

anticipation of a critical event by a well-prepared team,” said Rich Burns,

project manager for OSIRIS-REx at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in

Greenbelt, Maryland. “For us, this was the World Series, ninth inning,

bases-loaded moment, and this team knocked it out of the park.”

Radar, infrared, and optical instruments in the air and on the ground tracked

the capsule to its landing coordinates inside a 36-mile by 8.5-mile

(58-kilometer by 14-kilometer) area on the range. Within several minutes, the

recovery team was dispatched to the capsule’s location to inspect and

retrieve it. The team found the capsule in good shape at 9:07 a.m. MDT (11:07

a.m. EDT) and then determined it was safe to approach. Within 70 minutes,

they wrapped it up for safe transport to a temporary clean room on the range,

where it remains under continuous supervision and a nitrogen purge.

NASA Goddard provides overall mission management, systems engineering, and

the safety and mission assurance for OSIRIS-REx. The University of Arizona,

Tucson leads the science team and the mission’s science observation planning

and data processing. Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, Colorado, built the

spacecraft and provides flight operations. Goddard and KinetX Aerospace are

responsible for navigating the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Curation for

OSIRIS-REx, including processing the sample when it arrives on Earth, will

take place at NASA Johnson. International partnerships on this mission

include the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter instrument from CSA (the Canadian

Space Agency) and asteroid sample science collaboration with JAXA’s (the

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Hayabusa2 mission. OSIRIS-REx is the

third mission in NASA’s New Frontiers Program, managed by NASA’s Marshall

Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the agency’s Science

Mission Directorate in Washington.

To learn more about the asteroid sample recovery mission visit:

*https://www.nasa.gov/osiris-rex* [5]

-end-

