FBI Top Stories: Emergency Preparedness Exercise Tests Response to Radiological Attack

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Sept. 14, 2023 – Emergency Preparedness Exercise Tests Response to Radiological Attack;

This summer, the FBI hosted the annual Titan Shield training exercise series, an interagency effort designed to coordinate roles and responsibilities in case of a weapons of mass destruction terrorist attack.

Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/titan-shield-training-exercise

