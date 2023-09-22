Trending
venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

FBI Top Stories: Emergency Preparedness Exercise Tests Response to Radiological Attack

By Nessun commento1 Min Read

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Sept. 14, 2023 – Emergency Preparedness Exercise Tests Response to Radiological Attack;
This summer, the FBI hosted the annual Titan Shield training exercise series, an interagency effort designed to coordinate roles and responsibilities in case of a weapons of mass destruction terrorist attack.
Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/titan-shield-training-exercise
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FBI
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI Top Stories
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl