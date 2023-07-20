READOUT: Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

July 20, 2023

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Mathew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani during his visit to Washington, D.C. Their meeting marks the culmination of the third U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue and highlights the enduring nature of the U.S.-Bahrain strategic partnership and the deepening cooperation across the range of shared interests. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Al-Zayani discussed regional security and reviewed the partnership between the two countries on educational and cultural exchanges, expansion of economic ties, advancement of human rights, border and security programs, and law enforcement collaboration. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to deepen cooperation under the Abraham Accords and deter Iran’s destabilizing activities. Further, they discussed support to Ukraine in defending itself against Russia’s aggression and the need to address the war’s humanitarian impact. The United States and Bahrain share respect for sovereignty and the rules-based international order as key elements to promote regional and global stability.

