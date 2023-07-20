READOUT: Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

—————————————————————

For Immediate Release

READOUT

July 20, 2023

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General underscored steadfast transatlantic unity in support of Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression. They also discussed ways to further advance transatlantic coordination around the globe, including on the People’s Republic of China and the Western Balkans.

—————————————————————