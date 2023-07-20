Live
giovedì, 20 Lug 2023 20:28
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati

READOUT: Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Agenparl English By

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE
Office of the Spokesperson
—————————————————————
For Immediate Release
READOUT
July 20, 2023
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General underscored steadfast transatlantic unity in support of Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression. They also discussed ways to further advance transatlantic coordination around the globe, including on the People’s Republic of China and the Western Balkans.
—————————————————————

Share.

articoli correlati

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © COPYRIGHT AGENPARL