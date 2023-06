(AGENPARL) – COVENTRY (UK) gio 08 giugno 2023

Warwick Law School has been ranked 9th in the UK in the latest Complete University Guide (CUG), climbing 1 place since last year and maintaining its position as a Top 10 Law School. This latest result is recognition of the hard work and dedication of all Law School staff to conducting cutting-edge research and delivering high quality education.

Fonte/Source: https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/soc/law/news/?newsItem=8a17841a8895e8e301889bd7a7765f5e