giovedì, 18 Mag 2023 05:07
TIM MOBILE NETWORK – 5G EXPANSION

(AGENPARL) – ROME gio 18 maggio 2023 The Project concerns the accelerated rollout of the Promoter`s 5G mobile network in Italy. Through those investments, the 5G network coverage will significantly increase to then 50% of the population by making also use of the now available 700 MHz band. Furthermore, new technology evolutions will be brought in allowing for even higher network performance, lower latencies and enabling fixed wireless solutions to provide coverage in areas with poor fixed line coverage. The Project implementation i

Fonte/Source: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/loans/all/20220581

