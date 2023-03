(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA gio 23 marzo 2023 A NSW Central Coast man appeared in Gosford Court yesterday (22 March, 2023) charged with possessing child abuse material. ***Audio grabs available via Hightail***

Fonte/Source: https://www.afp.gov.au/news-media/media-releases/nsw-man-charged-possessing-child-abuse-material-2