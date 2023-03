(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA mer 22 marzo 2023 A man has been extradited to the United Kingdom to face historic child sex abuse offences following his arrest in Queensland by the highly-skilled AFP Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST).

Fonte/Source: https://www.afp.gov.au/news-media/media-releases/man-extradited-uk-face-historic-child-sex-charges