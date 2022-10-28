Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

(AGENPARL) – ven 28 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/27/2022 09:10 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today. The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the close partnership between the United States and Canada on various issues, and the progress we have made together on the goals laid out in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

Secretary Blinken appreciated the opportunity to exchange views with Prime Minister Trudeau about continued support for Ukraine and Haiti, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary also noted U.S. appreciation for our close collaboration on strengthening North American competitiveness, promoting inclusive economic recovery, deepening economic integration, and advancing diversity and inclusion. He highlighted the importance of our investing in continental defense and security, including in the Arctic, and efforts to address the climate crisis.

