(AGENPARL) – ven 28 ottobre 2022 National Press Releases

Health Care Company Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Conspiring to Suppress Wages of School Nurses

VDA OC LLC (VDA), a health care staffing company, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for entering into and engaging in a conspiracy with a competitor.

Oct. 27, 2022

—————————————————————