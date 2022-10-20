News Release – Weekend events and road closures for October 22 to 23

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 ottobre 2022 City of Toronto Media Relations has issued the following:

News Release

October 20, 2022

Weekend events and road closures for October 22 to 23

A number of road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend to support events and critical infrastructure work in Toronto.

Event road closures

Ashdale Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and the first laneway north of Gerrard Street East, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12 p.m. to midnight on October 22 for Diwali Mela Celebration.

Construction closures

Rees Street from Bremner Boulevard to Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. on October 17 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 28, for the hoisting of auxiliary equipment by Toronto Hydro.

Access to Lake Shore Boulevard West via northbound Bay Street will be closed until 11:59 p.m. on October 23 for continuing Enbridge work. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. Northbound and southbound traffic will be redirected at Harbour Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, respectively. Access to the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp from northbound Bay Street will be maintained.

Westbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East between Herons Hill Way and Parkway Forest Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. on October 21 to 10 a.m. on October 22 and then again from 10 p.m on October 22 to 10 a.m. on October 23 to facilitate concrete road base repairs for the Ministry of Transportation bridge rehabilitation project.

To accommodate TTC streetcar tracks replacement and other infrastructure upgrades, the following roads closures are in effect:

• College Street, from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue, is fully closed to vehicular traffic

• College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, is reduced to one eastbound lane

• College Street from St. George Street to Kings College Road is reduced to one westbound lane

These closures are expected to be in place until mid-November.

The Carlton and Church Streets intersection has partially reopened. Vehicles can turn right onto westbound Carlton Street from southbound Church Street and turn right onto southbound Church Street from eastbound Carlton Street.

The intersection of King Street West and Shaw Street is fully closed until mid-November for TTC track replacement.

Traffic lanes on Queens Park, between Bloor Street West and Queen’s Park Crescent, are reduced to accommodate the TTC’s Easier Access (elevator installation) work at Museum Station.

The Queensway has a reduced number of lanes in both directions, between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) intersection, for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. Eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue for water main replacement, TTC track replacement and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street, from Church Street to Yonge Street, is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements. Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, is closed to all vehicular traffic.

Sewells Road between Steeles Avenue East and Old Finch Avenue will remain closed until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, for roadway construction work.

TTC closures

There are no TTC closures or service disruptions scheduled this weekend.