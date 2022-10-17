The U.S. Department of State Celebrates the 10th anniversary of the OneBeat Cultural Exchange Program

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/17/2022 03:08 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

With the arrival of 25 music diplomacy exchange alumni, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) kicked off 10th anniversary celebrations for OneBeat, an international music exchange program created to transcend musical and geographic borders, advocate for democratic values, and embrace diversity through people-to-people diplomacy.

OneBeat has grown from one annual U.S.-based program to a suite of year-round initiatives including programs in other countries, virtual residencies, training institutes, micro-grant programs, and a podcast series aimed at bringing diverse musicians together to collaboratively write, produce, and perform original music, and develop ways that music can make a positive impact in American cities and global communities.

Over the past decade, OneBeat has developed into a music exchange program featuring over 400 artists from 65 countries, using creative musical collaboration as a vehicle to engage and strengthen civil society and pursue mutual understanding. Program alumni are implementing OneBeat-inspired projects around the world and creating dialogue about underlying global issues in a meaningful way.

—————————————————————