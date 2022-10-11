National Hispanic Heritage Month 2022: PALABRA Archive Releases 50 New Streaming Recordings

(AGENPARL) – mar 11 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to 4 Corners of the World Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/11/2022 01:10 PM EDT

(This is a guest post by Catalina Gomez, Curator of the PALABRA Archive in the Latin American, Caribbean and European division) Following its annual National Hispanic Heritage Month tradition, the Hispanic Reading Room in the Latin American, Caribbean and European division (LAC&E) announces the digital release of 50 new streaming audio recordings in the PALABRA […]