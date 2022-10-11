Live
martedì, 11 Ott 2022 19:18
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati
By

National Hispanic Heritage Month 2022: PALABRA Archive Releases 50 New Streaming Recordings

Agenparl English

(AGENPARL) – mar 11 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to 4 Corners of the World Blog from the Library of Congress.
10/11/2022 01:10 PM EDT
(This is a guest post by Catalina Gomez, Curator of the PALABRA Archive in the Latin American, Caribbean and European division) Following its annual National Hispanic Heritage Month tradition, the Hispanic Reading Room in the Latin American, Caribbean and European division (LAC&E) announces the digital release of 50 new streaming audio recordings in the PALABRA […]

Share.

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

@tutti i diritti Agenparl

error: Riproduzione riservata