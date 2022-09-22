Update from GOV.UK for: UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced

(AGENPARL) – gio 22 settembre 2022 Update from GOV.UK for: News and communications UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced Page summary: The government has announced that all retained EU laws will be sunset on 31 December 2023, enabling the U…
[UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-to-set-its-own-laws-for-its-own-people-as-brexit-freedoms-bill-introduced?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=edb5dc62-18c6-4b6f-a031-626fb34d2da0&utm_content=immediately)
The government has announced that all retained EU laws will be sunset on 31 December 2023, enabling the UK to create regulations tailor-made for its people.
First published.
3:13pm, 22 September 2022
