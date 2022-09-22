Update from GOV.UK for: UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced

    Live
    giovedì, 22 Set 2022 19:42
    UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced

    Government Uk

    [UK government to set its own laws for its own people as Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-to-set-its-own-laws-for-its-own-people-as-brexit-freedoms-bill-introduced?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=edb5dc62-18c6-4b6f-a031-626fb34d2da0&utm_content=immediately)
    The government has announced that all retained EU laws will be sunset on 31 December 2023, enabling the UK to create regulations tailor-made for its people.
    First published.
    3:13pm, 22 September 2022
