    Live
    Iscriviti alla Newsletter
    sabato, Settembre 3
    By

    Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Egypt, United Kingdom

    Agenparl English

    (AGENPARL) – ven 02 settembre 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
    09/02/2022 03:31 PM EDT
    Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Cairo, Egypt, September 7-8 to continue ongoing discussions with government and private sector counterparts on accelerating global climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18. Secretary Kerry will also participate in the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum and Meeting of the African Ministers of Finance and Environment.
    Secretary Kerry will also travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom on September 9 to engage business and NGO leaders on efforts to enhance global climate action and accelerate the clean energy transition.
    —————————————————————
    —————————————————————

    Share.

    Agenparl

    Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

    Contatti

    mail: redazione@agenparl.eu (per comunicati)

    Via del Labaro,66 – 00188 (RM), IT

    Servizi

    Tieniti informato

    Seguici attraverso i social