Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Egypt, United Kingdom

09/02/2022 03:31 PM EDT

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Cairo, Egypt, September 7-8 to continue ongoing discussions with government and private sector counterparts on accelerating global climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18. Secretary Kerry will also participate in the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum and Meeting of the African Ministers of Finance and Environment.

Secretary Kerry will also travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom on September 9 to engage business and NGO leaders on efforts to enhance global climate action and accelerate the clean energy transition.

