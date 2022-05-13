(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/13/New-Zealand-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-517848?cid=em-COM-123-44784)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/13/New-Zealand-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-517848?cid=em-COM-123-44784

[Country Report No. 2022/138 : New Zealand: 2022 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for New Zealand](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/13/New-Zealand-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-517848?cid=em-COM-123-44784)

MAY 13, 2022

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/13/New-Zealand-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-517848?cid=em-COM-123-44784

New Zealand’s management of the pandemic, including health policy and macroeconomic policy support, has been effective in ensuring economic recovery. Output has already recovered to above potential, the labor market is tight, and inflation has risen to above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) target range.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/05/13/New-Zealand-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-517848?cid=em-COM-123-44784)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this