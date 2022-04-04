(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

Country Report No. 2022/098 : Colombia: Financial System Stability Assessment

APRIL 04, 2022

The pandemic led to Colombia’s largest recession on record, but the economy bounced back strongly in 2021. The banking system has so far weathered the shock well, with the help of a strong policy and support response and strong initial position. Colombia is exposed to elevated external financing risks and the further prolongation of the pandemic. Large and complex financial conglomerates with increasing cross-border exposures dominate the financial system. The consumer-credit portfolio deserves attention as it has been growing fast and had high impairment rate during the pandemic.

