U.S. Special Envoy Jessica Stern will travel to Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, May 21-27. During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials, like-minded multilateral institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, local LGBTQI+ activists, and civil society organizations to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in each country and regionally.

Among her engagements, the Special Envoy will speak at a collaborative and international workshop on Protection Against Violence and Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Hanoi.

In Thailand, the Special Envoy will meet with the National Human Rights Commission and members of civil society.

