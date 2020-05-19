martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
TODAY IN HISTORY – MAY 19

(AGENPARL) – mar 19 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Today in History from the Library of Congress.
Today in History – May 19 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/may-19?loclr=eatod ]
Johns Hopkins was born to a Quaker family on May 19, 1795, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, . Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/may-19?loclr=eatod#mr-johns-hopkins ].
On May 19, 1863, General Ulysses S. Grant attempted to take the Confederate stronghold at Vicksburg, Mississippi. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/may-19?loclr=eatod#grant-at-vicksburg ].
Clickhere [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
