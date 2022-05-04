(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 15 – Elections was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/3/2022:

[HB 183](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68691)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 15 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO RESIDENCY.

This Act creates a process for the Commissioner of Elections to determine if a candidate or an incum[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68691)

History:

May 3, 2022 – Assigned to Elections & Government Affairs Committee in SenateMay 3, 2022 – Passed By House. Votes: 40 YES 1 ABSENTMay 3, 2022 – Amendment HA 2 to HB 183 – Passed In House by Voice VoteMay 3, 2022 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 183 – Stricken in HouseJan 11, 2022 – Reported Out of Committee (Administration) in House with 3 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsJan 11, 2022 – Amendment HA 2 to HB 183 – Introduced and Placed With BillMay 18, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to HB 183 – Introduced and Placed With BillMay 12, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Administration Committee in House

