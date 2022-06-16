34.6 C
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:21

By Redazione
RT @reedgalen: .@kayleighmcenany – why did you tell the WH press staff not to talk to the media on #January6th?
Twitter – The Lincoln Project

