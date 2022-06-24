22.7 C
The banking jobs: “The world is big and IT can make it small!”

(AGENPARL) – PARIS ven 24 giugno 2022

A.C.: IT is, first and foremost, systems and servers.  A lot of what I have delivered from day 1 is a combination of functional and technical solutions, i.e., automated solutions for clients. In my experience at BNP Paribas, all departments come to IT with their requirements, and we look to automate solutions so they are able to do more, work faster, and process quicker than our competitors. For me this is what IT is all about. 

E.CDF: I would say that the first mission of IT is to provide our clients with concrete solutions. We are advisors for business. They have a mission and the ambition, and we have to understand the mission statement and provide a concrete solution. It could be an application, it could be a cloud solution, a security solution, there are a lot of possibilities. IT is more or less the engineering world but in IT you also have different, additional, roles: you can be the engineer, you can be the project manager, the advisor, the auditor…

A.C.: You can also be the architect, the test analyst, the business analyst… !

Fonte/Source: https://group.bnpparibas/en/news/the-banking-jobs-the-world-is-big-and-it-can-make-it-small

