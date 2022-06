(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mer 29 giugno 2022 Management Board of the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions Appointment of Mr Anthony AZZOPARDI, alternate member for Malta, in place of Ms Cheryl HABER, who has resigned

Fonte/Source: https://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/ST-10688-2022-INIT/en/pdf