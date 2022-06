Oh Canada 🇨🇦😍

We’re excited to be back racing in Montreal for the first time since 2019.

Follow our channels to stay up to date this weekend 👉 @ScuderiaFerrari

Cover art by Marco Itri ➡️ https://t.co/jD4OHmNSuT

#essereFerrari 🔴 #CanadianGP https://t.co/d2jOly8N6PTwitter – Scuderia Ferrari