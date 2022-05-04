(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/03/2022 09:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets virtually with ASEAN Civil Society Representatives, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde at the Department of State.

8:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the Kuwait-America Foundation Gala Dinner for UNHCR, in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

9:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

11:30 a.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield attends as President Biden and the First Lady welcome Team USA to the White House to celebrate their participation and success in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this