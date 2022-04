(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/06/2022 09:17 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a G7 Foreign Ministers Breakfast Meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

9:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Foreign Ministerial Session on Shared Security Challenges, in Brussels, Belgium.

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Foreign Ministerial Session on Russia/Ukraine, including Support to Partners, in Brussels, Belgium.

3:05 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a NATO Family Photo in Brussels, Belgium.

3:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Brussels, Belgium.

4:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, Belgium.

5:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a press availability in Brussels, Belgium.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONFLICT AND STABILIZATION OPERATIONS ANNE WITKOWSKY

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

