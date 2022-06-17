Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Providing Funding to Prevent Human Trafficking and Support Survivors

(AGENPARL) – ven 17 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 17, 2022

Manitoba Government Providing Funding to Prevent

Human Trafficking and Support Survivors

Funds Will Help the Joy Smith Foundation Continue its Important Public Education Work Through the National Human Trafficking Centre: Goertzen

The Manitoba government is providing $50,000 to help the public education efforts of the Joy Smith Foundation, a Winnipeg-based non-profit organization that has become Canada’s leading authority on human trafficking prevention, intervention and survivor support, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

“Our government is proud to support the work of the Joy Smith Foundation and its important public education work through its National Human Trafficking Education Centre, which provides information aimed at preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors,” said Goertzen. “This funding will help this organization continue its public education efforts that will help more Canadians recognize and avoid falling victim to this crime while helping survivors recover and move forward in their lives.”

The funding, provided through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund (CPF), will help expand the foundation’s extensive library of downloadable literature, videos and webinars, as well as in-person workshops available for teachers, parents, front-line responders and all Canadians, the minister noted.

“We are so grateful to the Manitoba government for providing the funding to protect our youth against human traffickers,” said Janet Campbell, president and CEO, Joy Smith Foundation. “Here in Manitoba, sexual exploitation and human trafficking happens every day in every neighbourhood. This funding provides our citizens with information that could save a life. Education is our greatest weapon to suppress this crime. Our Manitoba government has taken remarkable leadership in recognizing the impact human trafficking has on our youth and communities. This funding comes at a critical time as we are experiencing a much greater demand for our programming and supports.”

In Manitoba, cash and proceeds from the sale of forfeited property are deposited into the CPF fund, which is used to:

– compensate victims of the unlawful activity that led to the forfeiture of the property;

– provide funding to Victim Services;

– promote safer communities by investing in specialized equipment and training for law enforcement agencies; and

– promote safer communities by providing funding to law enforcement agencies for community initiatives that reduce crime.

The province also maintains the Federal Proceeds of Crime Fund (FPOC), which is generated from forfeited proceeds of crime through the prosecution of federal offences in Manitoba. The monies received from Canada are then reallocated to activities related to crime prevention including victim services, law enforcement and community initiatives such as drug prevention education.

Since 2009, more than $20 million has been distributed to law enforcement agencies and community initiatives through the CPF and FPOC funds.

For more information about criminal property forfeiture, visit:

