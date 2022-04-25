(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith recognized volunteerism and urged climate action []

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 25, 2022

AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith recognized volunteerism and urged climate action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrated National Volunteer Week April 17-23 and the 52nd Earth Day Friday, April 22. AmeriCorps leadership, partners and other federal agencies participated in service projects, AmeriCorps program site visits and recognition ceremonies in honor of the observances.

“During National Volunteer Week, we celebrated the pivotal role volunteers have in the future of our nation,” said Smith. “I’m honored to have had the opportunity to thank some of our nation’s volunteers in person. I echo President Biden’s call to all Americans to volunteer and serve in their communities. When we work together, anything is possible.”

“On the heels of Earth Day, I urge all Americans to join in the fight for our environment,” said Smith. “Now is the time to improve parks and public lands, increase energy efficiency, strengthen rural and urban economies, expand opportunity for young people, older Americans and veterans, and create the next generation of conservation and climate resilience leaders.”

Smith ended the week with visits to partner organizations as part of AmeriCorps’ continuous efforts and commitment to environmental stewardship, climate change mitigation and resilience, and building pathways to future green jobs.

Smith joined AmeriCorps observances and participated in service projects including:

– Native plant service project with the Maryland Conservation Corps at Smallwood National Park in Marbury, Md.

– Trail restoration service project with AmeriCorps NCCC members team deployed to Manassas National Battlefield Park in Manassas, Md.

– Earth Day service with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Washington Parks & People, AmeriCorps NCCC and FEMA Corps at Marvin Gaye Greening Center in Washington, D.C.

