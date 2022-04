(AGENPARL) – mer 06 aprile 2022 National Press Releases/FBI Philadelphia News

FBI, State Department Announce $5 Million Reward for Fugitive Semion Mogilevich

The FBI and the State Department announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Semion Mogilevich.

April 6, 2022

