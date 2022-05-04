(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 Countdown to the 2022 Investment Summit: 53 Days Away! []

May 4, 2022

New Brief From SelectUSA: Foreign Direct Investment and Employment – The Role of FDI in Supporting U.S. Jobs

EDO Corner

– Special Opportunity for First-Time EDO Exhibitors!

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, our Nation recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AA and NHPIs). As some of the fastest-growing racial and ethnic groups in the Nation, AA and NHPI communities represent a multitude of ethnicities, languages, and experiences that enrich America and strengthen our Union.

Please join us in recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans & Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

DEADLINE EXTENDED TO MAY 13, 2022

The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit will feature regional pitching sessions. Startups who win an in-market pitching event in their country or region, held in select markets in the months leading up to the Investment Summit, will receive an invite to compete against other winners from their region during the Investment Summit.

Companies in all pitching sessions will make their pitch in front of an audience of Investment Summit attendees and a panel of 3-4 judges, including venture capitalists, corporate investors, representatives from startup ecosystems, and industry experts. All pitches are limited to four minutes, followed by two minutes of Q&A from the panel.

The deadline to apply to pitch at the Investment Summit has been extended to May 13, 2022!

Select Global Women in Tech Mentorship Network

MENTORS: 2 DAYS LEFT TO APPLY!

Calling all mentors! We are so thrilled to host the second annual Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT) Mentorship Network as part of the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit this June. Mentoring applications are open until Friday, May 6, 11:59 pm EDT.

The SelectUSA team is proud to bring together resources from across the United States to support international female entrepreneurs on their U.S. investment journey. We will introduce international female tech entrepreneurs to the U.S. market with the support of SelectUSA’s traditional data, counseling services, and new training opportunities.

If you have a passion for helping people, the SGWIT Mentorship Network is for you. SGWIT is designed to support mentorship and learning. Mentors may be a sounding board and offer suggestions to help mentees overcome their challenges in scaling, promoting, fundraising, and generally establishing their business in the United States. Advantages to being a SGWIT Mentor include:

– Making a meaningful impact on women looking to bring their business to the United States.

– Joining a supportive community of passionate, devoted mentors and ambitious female entrepreneurs working to expand their business into the United States.

– Strengthening your organization’s reach in key markets or extending reach to new global markets by connecting with the Foreign Commercial Service and contributing to worldwide in-market events.

– Raising your organization’s profile among a global network of tech startups, economic development organizations, public sector officials, and others in the tech and startup ecosystem.

– Accessing numerous networking opportunities to make connections with:

– Tech Partners, such as VC firms, accelerators, incubators, and more

– Ambitious and fast-growing startups

– U.S. economic development organizations

– Other potential partners

– Plugging into SelectUSA’s diverse programming and receiving consideration for speaking opportunities with SelectUSA, such as at the flagship annual SelectUSA Investment Summit.

– Receiving opportunities to present a workshop or an educational webinar that highlights your organization’s services or strengths for an audience of tech startup founders.

SGWIT Mentors make contacts, ignite ideas, and support mentees to achieve their goals.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving as a mentor, check out the information below!

Mentors: SGWIT mentors are U.S.-based successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, venture capitalists, angel investors, and attorneys interested in supporting international female founders in their efforts to achieve their U.S. expansion goals. Mentors may be a sounding board and offer suggestions to help mentees overcome their challenges in scaling, promoting, fundraising, and generally establishing their business in the United States. While U.S. government employees and economic development organization officials may not serve as mentors, they may support the network via educational content contributions or events.

Note: All mentors must be vetted by SelectUSA before being confirmed.

The SelectUSA team looks forward to welcoming both mentors and mentees to the second year of this network and supporting the growth of female-run businesses worldwide.

DEADLINE: MAY 6, 2022!

Foreign Direct Investment and Employment – The Role of FDI in Supporting U.S. Jobs

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has a significant impact on the U.S. economy, but that impact can be hard to quantify in real terms. Global multinational enterprises have consistently selected the United States as a destination to establish operations, and in turn, their investments play a key role in creating jobs. As SelectUSA continues strengthening its commitment to attracting investment into the United States, it is important to analyze the impact of FDI in supporting jobs across industries and occupations, so we can understand the broad impact of FDI in the United States.

—————————————————————

San Francisco!

Select San Francisco:

Global Hub for Clean Tech

Hosted in Partnership with the University of California, San Francisco

Location: San Francisco Bay Area – various locations.

Dates: June 30- July 1, 2022

Industries: Biotechnology, Biomanufacturing, and FoodTech.

The San Francisco Bay Area’s life science industry is $159 billion dollars strong, creating more than 170,000 jobs. Companies and startups from around the world come to tap into top talent and establish a presence in research and development, manufacturing, medical devices and equipment, and biotechnology while they access capital to expand and grow.

2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Spinoff Events

Connect your company to some of the most promising business opportunities in the United States. Make the most of your attendance at the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. Participate in a Spinoff event to connect your company with state and local government officials, business leaders, and local experts to find your next investment location.

Business Investors – International or U.S. Headquarters, Trade, Industry, or Business Association, Foreign Government Officials, and SelectUSA Tech participants are eligible to apply to attend a Spinoff event before or after the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Locate the Spinoff event that is right for you!

The 2022 Investment Summit is

NOW 53 DAYS AWAY!

EARLY BIRD RATE ENDS

THIS FRIDAY, MAY 6!

Join us in-person June 26-29, 2022 as we return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

Please note: The Department of Commerce will continue to evaluate and expand our health safety protocols as medical recommendations evolve, and will actively update our attendees leading up to the event. We want to ensure SelectUSA continues to promote FDI in the safest manner possible. Therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test will be required to attend. We will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC in regards to masks which are currently required in all spaces.

MAY “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO” CALL

May, 18 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Don’t miss our upcoming 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit April conference call!

The upcoming “Know Before You Go” call will cover important updates for the Investment Summit and help you and your team to maximize your involvement. These informational calls help U.S. EDOs prepare for the event and include Q&A sessions.

SelectUSA is proud to report that International firm registrations are trending far ahead of prior years!

Nearly 600 international companies registered.

22 percent of the international firms registered are early stage tech startups.

Top 10 industries:

– Information and Communication Technology

– Business and Professional Services

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Agribusiness

– Food and Beverage

– Aerospace and Defense

– Financial Services

Top 10 markets:

– Israel

– India

– Switzerland

– Romania

– Myanmar

– Germany

– Jordan

– Guatemala

– Philippines

– Austria

Don’t miss this opportunity to network and interact with international companies looking to invest in your state!

The recommended audience for the call is: U.S. EDOs and Service Providers who plan to attend the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

ATTN: First-Time EDO Exhibitors!

Did you know? First-Time EDO Exhibitors attending the 2022 Investment Summit can take advantage of the discounted exhibitor price. Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit in person and showcase your location! EDOs in tribal, rural, and underserved communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

First-time exhibitor booths will be outfitted with:

– Two exhibitor passes;

– One month of access to Networking app to support virtual and in-person networking meetings with foreign business investors; and

– A virtual booth!

May is World Trade Month in the United States and is an opportunity to recognize the importance of exporting to the U.S. economy and encourage U.S. businesses to begin or expand their export efforts.

