‘CITY OF FESTIVALS’ GRANTS NOW AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT SPECIAL EVENTS ACROSS CITY OF SACRAMENTO

The City of Sacramento is now accepting applications for grants from its two-year $700,000 City of Festivals program to support special events taking place across the city of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO ARTISTS CAN NOW APPLY FOR GRANTS OF $10,000 THROUGH CITY’S ‘SEEDING CREATIVITY’ PROGRAM

The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture is now accepting applications for its $450,000 “Seeding Creativity” individual artists grant program.

CITY PREPARED TO OPEN RESPITE CENTERS TO HELP RESIDENTS COOL DOWN THIS SUMMER

With summer temperatures approaching, the City of Sacramento is prepared to open respite centers during heat waves and other adverse conditions.

THE CITY JUST OPENED TWO NEW FUTSAL COURTS AT THIS NATOMAS PARK

The City’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Department, with support from Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby and Sacramento Republic FC, this week opened two new futsal courts in Natomas’ Tanzanite Park.

