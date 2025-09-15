Close Menu
“Per un’Europa che guarda al mondo” – domani all’Università LUMSA la giornata di lavoro del Gruppo Europa Domani con Alfano, mons. Paglia, Scotti, Amato, Padoan, Pagnoncelli e Sessa

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 15 Settembre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Mon 15 September 2025 GRUPPO EUROPA DOMANI
Centro di Documentazione Europea – Università LUMSA
PROGETTO
PER UN’EUROPA CHE GUARDA AL MONDO
Martedì 16 settembre, ore 11.00
Università LUMSA – Sala Pia – via di Porta Castello 44, Roma
11.00 – Apertura dei lavori:
Francesco Bonini – Rettore Università LUMSA
Angelino Alfano – Presidente Fondazione De Gasperi
11.30 – Introduzione al Progetto:
Vincenzo Scotti – Mons. Vincenzo Paglia – Luigi Paganetto – Sergio
Fabbrini.
12.30 – Panel n. 1 – VERSO UN NUOVO CRISTIANESIMO EUROPEO: APPELLO AI CRISTIANI
Modera: Mons. Vincenzo Paglia
Discussant: Mons. Pierangelo Sequeri e Agostino Giovagnoli
13.15 – Light Lunch
13.45 – Panel n. 2 – L’EUROPA E LA SFIDA DI UN MONDO NUOVO
Modera: Luigi Paganetto
Discussant: Patrizio Bianchi e Pasquale Lucio Scandizzo
14.30 – Panel n. 3 – L’EUROPA IN UN MONDO CHE CAMBIA: IL NUOVO NAZIONALISMO
E LA PROSPETTIVA FEDERALE
Modera: Sergio Fabbrini
Discussant: Andrea Manzella e Giulio Prosperetti
15.15 – Dibattito
Interventi previsti: Giuliano Amato, Mario Baldassarri, Leandra D’Antone,
Pier-Virgilio Dastoli, Carmen La Sorella, Sergio Lugaresi, Alberto Melloni,
Pier Carlo Padoan, Nando Pagnoncelli, Riccardo Sessa
Centro di Documentazione Europea – Università LUMSA

