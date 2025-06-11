Radiologia interventistica e terapie endovascolari: torna “in-Congress” con la sua seconda edizione

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 11 Giugno 2025

Varese, Ville Ponti Congress Center

27-28 June 2025

SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

SECOND EDITION

NEW FRONTIERS (NFs)

in INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

and ENDOVASCULAR THERAPY

“you cannot discover new horizons without innovation”

in-terventional

in-subria

in-novation

in-travascular

in-terdisciplinary

in-ternational

UNDER THE AUSPICES OF

in-Presidents

Federico Fontana

Gabriele Piffaretti

Matteo Tozzi

Massimo Venturini

(Scientific Coordinator)

in-Scientific Committee

Battistina Castiglioni

Maria Cristina Cervarolo

Andrea Coppola

Andrea Giorgianni

Andrea Kahlberg

Andrea Macchi

Filippo Piacentino

Luca Valvassori

Luigi Tessitore

Angela Veneziano

in-Scientific Secretariat

Tonia Gatta

Giuseppina Guida

in-WELCOME GREETINGS

Welcome to the second edition of in-congress (in-terventional, in-subria,

in-novation, in-travascular, in-terdisciplinary, in-ternational):

New Frontiers in Interventional Radiology and Endovascular Therapy, a meeting

focused on Innovation, aimed at Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, Cardiologists and

Neuroradiologists.

in-SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

The in-scientific program is planned to collect and spread all the most recent

innovations. Technological innovations, clinical innovations, novel applications

of conventional techniques will be highlighted and discussed by a truly qualified

faculty composed of the best Italian radiologists, vascular surgeons, cardiologists,

neuroradiologists and some international leaders.

The program includes 10 scientific in-sessions (1-10), 4 in-terdisciplinary

in-sessions (A-D), 8 in-key lectures (4 in-key honorary lectures, 4 in-key

interdisciplinary lectures), 2 in-dustry focus, a final in-novation challange.

Each scientific in-session will last one hour with alternating 4 speakers and 4

discussants and a final general discussion involving 2 moderators and audience (see

in-session modalities, recommendations for moderators/speakers/discussants and slides

preparation).

in-NOVATION CHALLENGE

(New frontiers of the next generation)

At the end of the scientific program, 12 innovative scientific communications

selected by 3 experts for each competition will be briefly presented and finally

voted by the audience. The best 4 “innovators” for interventional/endovascular

radiology, neuroradiology, cardiology and vascular surgery will be awarded at the

end of the in-congress (see in-innovation challenge rules).

in-ENTERTAINMENT

All the participants will be immersed in an innovative atmosphere made of images,

sounds, flavours, which we hope will make the intervals between presentations

more enjoyable (see in-entertainment organization).

in-FACULTY

Angiletta Domenico (Bari)

Antonello Michele (Padova)

Anzalone Nicoletta (Milano)

Ascenti Velio (Milano)

Baccellieri Domenico (Milano)

Barbieri Lucia (Milano)

Bargellini Irene (Candiolo)

Bashir Mohamad (Cardiff, UK)

Basile Antonello (Catania)

Bassi Sara (Genova)

Benedetto Filippo (Messina)

Bergui Mauro (Torino)

Bertoglio Luca (Brescia)

Biondetti Pierpaolo (Milano)

Brambilla Nedy (San Donato Milanese)

Cabrini Luca (Varese)

Cacioppa Laura Maria (Ancona)

Calandri Marco (Torino)

Candelari Roberto (Ancona)

Cappelli Alberta (Bologna)

Caranci Ferdinando (Napoli)

Cariati Maurizio (Milano)

Carrafiello Gianpaolo (Milano)

Carriero Serena (Milano)

Castiglioni Battistina (Varese)

Cervarolo Maria Cristina (Varese)

Cervelli Rosa (Pisa)

Chiesa Roberto (Milano)

Cioni Roberto (Pisa)

Cirillo Luigi (Bologna)

Colombo Antonio (Milano)

Conte Giorgio (Milano)

Coppola Andrea (Varese)

Craparo Giuseppe (Palermo)

Crocetti Laura (Pisa)

D’Angelo Tommaso (Messina)

D’Oria Mario (Trieste)

Da Ros Valerio (Roma)

De Angelis Giuseppe (Rho)

De Cobelli Francesco (Milano)

de Donato Gianmarco (Siena)

De Ponti Roberto (Varese)

Dehò Federico (Varese)

Di Cesare Ernesto (L’Aquila)

Discalzi Andrea (Torino)

Esposito Antonio (Milano)

Facchini Giancarlo (Bologna)

Faiella Eliodoro (Roma)

Fazzini Stefano (Roma)

Fedele Francesco (Roma)

Ferlini Marco (Pavia)

Floridi Chiara (Ancona)

Fonio Paolo (Torino)

Fontana Federico (Varese)

Galli Stefano (Milano)

Gallitto Enrico (Bologna)

Gandolfo Nicoletta (Genova)

Gargiulo Mauro (Bologna)

Giampalma Emanuela (Forlì)

Gioppo Andrea (Milano)

Giorgianni Andrea (Varese)

Giovagnoni Andrea (Ancona)

Giurazza Francesco (Napoli)

Grasso Rosario Francesco (Roma)

Grego Franco (Padova)

Ierardi Anna Maria (Milano)

Iezzi Roberto (Roma)

Kahlberg Andrea (Milano)

Laganà Domenico (Catanzaro)

La Manna Alessio (Catania)

Lanza Carolina (Milano)

Leni Davide (Monza)

Loffroy Romaric (Dijon, France)

Lombardi Giulio (Avellino)

in-FACULTY

Lucatelli Pierleone (Roma)

Macchi Andrea (Lonate Pozzolo)

Mangiafico Salvatore (Firenze)

Mansueto Giancarlo (Verona)

Manzi Marco (Abano Terme)

Marchianò Alfonso (Milano)

Marcia Stefano (Cagliari)

Mardighian Dikran (Brescia)

Marra Paolo (Bergamo)

Martinoni Alessandro (Vigevano)

Masala Salvatore (Sassari)

Mascia Daniele (Milano)

Massaro Gianluca (Roma)

Mauri Giovanni (Milano)

Melchiorre Fabio (Melegnano)

Melissano Germano (Milano)

Michelagnoli Stefano (Firenze)

Micieli Camilla (Legnano)

Midulla Marco (Dijon, France)

Migliorisi Carmelo (Legnano)

Minici Roberto (Catanzaro)

Moramarco Lorenzo Paolo (Como)

Mosconi Cristina (Bologna)

Musumeci Giuseppe (Torino)

Niola Raffaella (Napoli)

Occhipinti Michele (Varese)

Paci Enrico (Ancona)

Patanè Domenico (Catania)

Pellegrini Dario (Milano)

Pellegrino Carlo (Varese)

Perini Paolo (Parma)

Piacentino Filippo (Varese)

Piano Mariangela (Milano)

Piazza Michele (Padova)

Piffaretti Gabriele (Varese)

Poli Arnaldo (Legnano)

Pratesi Giovanni (Genova)

Pulli Raffaele (Firenze)

Pusceddu Claudio (Cagliari)

Rebonato Alberto (Pesaro)

Renzulli Matteo (Forlì)

Rossi Michele (Roma)

Rossi Umberto (Genova)

Rossini Roberta (Cuneo)

Sallemi Claudio (Brescia)

Sarnari Diego (Milano)

Setacci Francesco (Enna)

Sirignano Pasqualino (Roma)

Spagnolo Pietro (San Donato Milanese)

Speziali Sara (Firenze)

Splendiani Alessandra (L’Aquila)

Sponza Massimo (Udine)

Spreafico Carlo (Milano)

Taurino Maurizio (Roma)

Terrani Simone (Milano)

Tozzi Matteo (Varese)

Trimarchi Santi (Milano)

Tshomba Yamume (Roma)

Ucci Alessandro (Paderno Dugnano)

Valente Serafina (Siena)

Valvassori Luca (Milano)

Veltri Andrea (Torino)

Venturini Massimo (Varese)

Verzini Fabio (Torino)

Vizzari Francesco (Varese)

FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING

in-congress opening, first day

7.45 Participants registration

8.25 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers opening

8.28 Video-clip in-subria

8.30 in-congress opening, first day

Emanuele Monti (President of the Lombard Region Health Commission)

8.34 Greetings Local Authorities

Maria Pierro (Insubria University, Rector)

Giuseppe Micale (ASST-Settelaghi, General Manager Director)

Giulio Carcano (Insubria University, DIMIT Director)

8.43 Greetings in-Presidents

Federico Fontana

Massimo Venturini

in-key honorary lecture 1 (Radiologist)

Moderator: Federico Fontana

8.47 Glue-embolization: innovative applications and strategies

Speaker: Romaric Loffroy

8.57 Video-clip in-session 1

FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING

in-session 1

NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: TEXTBOOK (LONG-TERM) OUTCOME IN LIVER

LESIONS MANAGEMENT

Moderators: Laura Crocetti, Massimo Venturini

09.00 Textbook outcome after TARE in unresectable HCC

Speaker: Irene Bargellini, Discussant: Alberta Cappelli

09.11 Textbook outcome after TACE in unresectable HCC

Speaker: Carlo Spreafico, Discussant: Cristina Mosconi

09.22 Long-term outcome of balloon-occluded TACE in unresectable HCC

Speaker: Pierleone Lucatelli, Discussant: Roberto Iezzi

09.33 Textbook outcome after hepatectomy and intraoperative MWA

for colorectal liver metastases

Speaker: Francesco De Cobelli, Discussant: Claudio Sallemi

09.44 General Discussion

09.57 Video-clip in-session 2

in-session 2

NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: COMBINED STRATEGIES AND OUTCOME

PREDICTIVE FACTORS IN LIVER LESIONS MANAGEMENT

Moderators: Roberto Cioni, Alfonso Marchianò

10.00 Combined TARE and immunotherapy in HCC management

Speaker: Alberta Cappelli, Discussant: Laura Maria Cacioppa

10.11 Combined TARE or TACE and immunotherapy in cholangiocarcinoma management

Speaker: Cristina Mosconi, Discussant: Irene Bargellini

10.22 “Hug sign” at CBCT to predict short-term response to combined MWA and TACE

Speaker: Roberto Iezzi, Discussant: Pierpaolo Biondetti

10.33 Inflammation-based scores as predictive factors for a successful TACE

Speaker: Roberto Minici, Discussant: Giulio Lombardi

10.44 General Discussion

10.57 Video-clip in-session 3

FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING

in-session 3

NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES IN EXTRA-HEPATIC

PERCUTANEOUS ABLATIONS

Moderators: Rosario Francesco Grasso, Andrea Veltri

11.00 Innovative strategies in lung nodules ablation

Speaker: Marco Calandri, Discussant: Serena Carriero

11.11 Innovative strategies in renal nodules ablation

Speaker: Eliodoro Faiella, Discussant: Andrea Coppola

11.22 Innovative strategies in malignant thyroid nodules ablation

Speaker: Giovanni Mauri, Discussant: Rosa Cervelli

11.33 Innovative combined treatments in bone metastases ablation

Speaker: Claudio Pusceddu, Discussant: Lorenzo Paolo Moramarco

11.44 General Discussion

11.57 Video-clip in-session 4

in-session 4

NFs IN TRANS-ARTERIAL EMBOLIZATION: INNOVATIVE INDICATIONS, STRATEGIES AND

EMBOLIC AGENTS

Moderators: Roberto Candelari, Raffaella Niola

12.00 Genicular arteries

Speaker: Michele Rossi, Discussant: Giancarlo Facchini

12.11 Prostatic arteries

Speaker: Emanuela Giampalma, Discussant: Marco Midulla

12.22 Peripheral arteries

Speaker: Francesco Giurazza, Discussant: Alberto Rebonato

12.33 Pelvic AVMs

Speaker: Andrea Discalzi, Discussant: Enrico Paci

12.44 General Discussion

12.57 Video-clip CF: a brief memory of Carlo Fugazzola

“That time when…”: Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Federico Fontana,

Domenico Laganà, Giancarlo Mansueto

13.02 Video-clip RG: a brief memory of Rita Golfieri

“That time when…”: Alberta Cappelli, Emanuela Giampalma,

Cristina Mosconi, Matteo Renzulli

13.07 Lunch

14.00 Video-clip in-terdisciplinary sessions

FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON

in-session A

in-terdisciplinary NFs: AI AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS FOR DIFFERENT

ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

Moderators: Francesco Fedele, Nicoletta Gandolfo, Franco Grego, Alessandra Splendiani

in-key interdisciplinary lecture A (Radiologist)

14.02 Video-clip in-session A

14.05 AI in radiology and interdisciplinary considerations

Speaker: Andrea Giovagnoni, presented by Nicoletta Gandolfo

14.15 AI in treatment planning and outcome prediction of liver lesions interventional

management

Speaker: Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Discussant: Nicoletta Gandolfo

14.26 AI and perfusion softwares in endovascular management of ischemic stroke

Speaker: Luigi Cirillo, Discussant: Alessandra Splendiani

14.37 AI and computational fluid dynamics analysis in treatment planning

and outcome prediction of aortic aneurysms endovascular management

Speaker: Santi Trimarchi, Discussant: Franco Grego

14.48 IVUS and OCT in cardiovascular imaging

Speaker: Dario Pellegrini, Discussant: Francesco Fedele

FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON

in-session B

in-terdisciplinary NFs: ADVANTAGES OF HYBRID ROOMS AVAILABILITY FOR DIFFERENT

ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

Moderators: Ferdinando Caranci, Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Giuseppe De Angelis, Fabio Verzini

in-key interdisciplinary lecture B (Vascular Surgeon)

14.59 Video-clip in-session B

15.02 New insights and technical innovations for thoraco-abdominal aortic

dissection endovascular management and re-intervention options

Speaker: Germano Melissano, presented by Fabio Verzini

15.12 Combined electrosurgical septotomy and BEVAR for complex post dissection

thoraco-abdominal aortic aneurysms

Speaker: Giovanni Pratesi, Discussant: Fabio Verzini

15.23 Combined endovascular and cardio-surgical management of complex coronary

diseases

Speaker: Battistina Castiglioni, Discussant: Giuseppe De Angelis

15.34 Combined interventional and surgical management of different

thoraco-abdominal diseases

Speaker: Paolo Fonio, Discussant: Gianpaolo Carrafiello

15.45 Combined endovascular and neuro-surgical management of complex cerebral

aneurysm

Speaker: Mariangela Piano, Discussant: Ferdinando Caranci

15.56 Video-clip in-dustry focus

FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON

in-dustry focus first day (NON-CME PROGRAM)

Moderators: Enrico Gallitto, Filippo Piacentino

15.57 PHILIPS

Philips Spectral CT: make the invisible visible

Speaker: Simone Terrani

16.07 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

Past, present and future of Cryoablation

Speaker: Rosario Francesco Grasso

16.17 TERUMO

Advancing TACE with BioPearl: resorbable innovative microspheres

Speaker: Roberto Iezzi

16.37 GORE

Gore® TAG® Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis: the new semplified, minimally

invasive zone 2 TEVAR devices

Speaker: Giovanni Pratesi

16.47 MEDTRONIC

New strategies in type 2 endoleak treatment with Onyx

Speaker: Andrea Discalzi

16.57 Video-clip in-session 5

FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON

in-session 5

NFs IN CORONARIC AND AORTIC ENDOVASCULAR PROCEDURES PLANNING AND/OR

MONITORING: INNOVATIVE CT TECHNOLOGIES AND RECONSTRUCTION SOFTWARES

Moderators: Ernesto Di Cesare, Chiara Floridi

17.00 Photon-counting CT in coronary arteries plaque characterization and stent

patency ultra-high resolution assessment

Speaker: Antonio Esposito, Discussant: Pietro Spagnolo

17.11 Dual-layer Spectral CT in coronary arteries plaque characterization and cardiac

ischemic areas assessment

Speaker: Tommaso D’Angelo, Discussant: Filippo Piacentino

17.22 Dual-layer Spectral CT in aortic endovascular procedures planning/monitoring:

multimodal reconstructions allowing information increase and contrast reduction

Speaker: Federico Fontana, Discussant: Velio Ascenti

17.33 CTA and 3D-printed models reconstructions in aortic endovascular procedures

planning

Speaker: Paolo Perini, Discussant: Santi Trimarchi

17.44 General Discussion

17.58 Video-clip in-session 6

FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON

in-session 6

NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL AND ENDOVASCULAR STRUCTURAL/CARDIAC PROCEDURES:

INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES AND APPLICATIONS

Moderators: Salvatore Masala, Arnaldo Poli

18.00 Percutaneous electrochemotherapy (ECHT) in the treatment of tumors and

Arterio Venous Malformations (AVMs). Preliminary technical and clinical notes

Speaker: Rosario Francesco Grasso, Discussant: Matteo Renzulli

18.11 Percutaneous interspinous devices: safety, efficacy, removal and replacement

Speaker: Stefano Marcia, Discussant: Francesco Vizzari

18.22 Mitral valve transcatheter edge-to-edge repair: clinical, echocardiographic

and functional mid-term outcome

Speaker: Nedy Brambilla, Discussant: Michele Occhipinti

18.33 Valve-in-valve transcatheter aortic valve implantation: the issues behind crossing

a bioprosthesis

Speaker: Marco Ferlini, Discussant: Michele Occhipinti

18.44 General Discussion

in-key honorary lecture 2 (Neuroradiologist)

Moderator: Andrea Giorgianni

18.57 Cerebral AVMs endovascular management: which approaches, which embolic

agents?

Speaker: Salvatore Mangiafico

19.07 Greetings Local Charities

Nicoletta Caverzasio Ferloni (Varese per l’Oncologia, ODV Varese)

Emanuela Crivellaro (Il Ponte del Sorriso, ETS)

Ilaria Mai (L’Alveare, ODV Buguggiate)

Adele Patrini (C.A.O.S., Centro Ascolto Operate al Seno, ODV Varese)

19.09 Video-clip Local Charities

19.10 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers closure

SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING

in-congress opening, second day

7.45 Participants registration

8.25 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers opening

8.28 Video-clip in-subria

8.30 in-congress opening, second day

Davide Galimberti (Mayor of Varese)

8.34 Greetings Local Authorities

Umberto Piarulli (Insubria University, Pro-Rector)

Adelina Salzillo (ASST-Settelaghi, Chief medical officer)

Luigina Guasti (Insubria University, DMC Director)

8.43 Greetings in-Presidents

Gabriele Piffaretti

Matteo Tozzi

in-key honorary lecture 3 (Vascular Surgeon)

Moderator: Maurizio Taurino

8.47 “Time is aorta” in uncomplicated type B aortic dissection: insights from

a European multicenter cross-sectional study

Speaker: Mohamad Bashir

8.57 Video-clip in-session 7

SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING

in-session 7

NFs IN ANEURYSMS ENDOVASCULAR MANAGEMENT: WHAT IS NEW?

Moderators: Maurizio Cariati, Roberto Chiesa

9.00 Fenestrated physician-modified endografts in complex aortic aneurysms

Speaker: Michele Piazza, Discussant: Mario D’Oria

9.11 Full-endovascular options in aortic arch aneurysms: physician modified vs

custom made endografts

Speaker: Andrea Kahlberg, Discussant: Sara Speziali

9.22 Advanced imaging techniques in pre-operative, intra-operative and

post-operative aortic aneurysms endovascular management

Speaker: Luca Bertoglio, Discussant: Federico Fontana

9.33 Multimodal and combined approaches in visceral artery aneurysms

and pseudoaneurysms

Speaker: Massimo Venturini, Discussant: Carolina Lanza

9.44 General Discussion

9.57 Video-clip in-session 8

in-session 8

NFs IN PERIPHERAL OCCLUSIVE DISEASES MANAGEMENT: WHAT IS NEW?

Moderators: Domenico Laganà, Raffaele Pulli

10.00 Stent choice in femoro-popliteal district

Speaker: Filippo Benedetto, Discussant: Daniele Mascia

10.11 IVL role in femoro-popliteal district

Speaker: Stefano Fazzini, Discussant: Stefano Michelagnoli

10.22 Mid Long-term outcome in percutaneous deep-vein arterialization in no option

patients with CLTI

Speaker: Alessandro Ucci, Discussant: Fabio Melchiorre

10.33 Impact of “Woundosome” concept on procedural outcome in CLTI

Speaker: Marco Manzi, Discussant: Carmelo Migliorisi

10.44 General Discussion

10.57 Video-clip in-session 9

SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING

in-session 9

NFs IN MECHANICAL THROMBECTOMY: WHAT IS NEW?

Moderators: Lucia Barbieri, Massimo Sponza

11.00 Mechanical thrombectomy in acute limb ischemia: indications and combined

strategies

Speaker: Gianmarco de Donato, Discussant: Francesco Setacci

11.11 Mechanical thrombectomy in pulmonary embolism: indications and combined

strategies

Speaker: Anna Maria Ierardi, Discussant: Luca Cabrini

11.22 Mechanical thrombectomy in distal cerebral arteries and in low NIHSS

Speaker: Giuseppe Craparo, Discussant: Umberto Rossi

11.33 Mechanical thrombectomy in cerebral venous sinus: when and why?

Speaker: Andrea Gioppo, Discussant: Camilla Micieli

11.44 General Discussion

11.57 Video-clip in-session 10

SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING

in-session 10

NFs IN DRUG-ELUTING TECHNOLOGY: WHAT IS NEW?

Moderators: Antonio Colombo, Matteo Tozzi

12.00 New frontiers of DES in CTO

Speaker: Alessio La Manna, Discussant: Lucia Barbieri

12.11 New frontiers of DEB in complex PCI

Speaker: Stefano Galli, Discussant: Alessandro Martinoni

12.22 New frontiers of DEB in failing hemodialytic arterio-venous fistulas

Speaker: Domenico Patanè, Discussant: Maria Cristina Cervarolo

12.33 New frontiers of DEB in erectile dysfunction

Speaker: Gianluca Massaro, Discussant: Federico Dehò

12.44 General Discussion

in-key honorary lecture 4 (Cardiologist)

Moderator: Andrea Macchi

12.57 Drug-coated balloons in coronary artery diseases

Speaker: Antonio Colombo

13.07 Lunch

14.00 Video-clip in-terdisciplinary sessions

SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON

in-session C

in-terdisciplinary NFs: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES/DEVICES IN LIFE-SAVING PROCEDURES

IN EMERGENCY FOR DIFFERENT ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

Moderators: Battistina Castiglioni, Mauro Gargiulo, Giancarlo Mansueto, Luca Valvassori

in-key interdisciplinary lecture C (Cardiologist)

14.02 Video-clip in-session C

14.05 Expanding treatment era: the challenges of redo-trascatheter aortic

valve replacement

Speaker: Giuseppe Musumeci, presented by Battistina Castiglioni

14.15 Innovative strategies in cardiogenic shock endovascular management

Speaker: Serafina Valente, Discussant: Battistina Castiglioni

14.26 Interventional radiological and interdisciplinary management in emergency of

acute mesenteric ischemia

Speaker: Antonello Basile, Discussant: Giancarlo Mansueto

14.37 Innovative devices in hemorrhagic stroke

Speaker: Dikran Mardighian, Discussant: Luca Valvassori

14.48 Off-the-shelf preloaded inner branch devices for urgent endovascular

thoraco-abdominal aortic repair

Speaker: Michele Antonello, Discussant: Mauro Gargiulo

SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON

in-session D

in-terdisciplinary NFs: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES/DEVICES IN COMPLEX ELECTIVE PROCEDURES

FOR DIFFERENT ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

Moderators: Nicoletta Anzalone, Roberto De Ponti, Yamume Tshomba, Massimo Venturini

in-key interdisciplinary lecture D (Neuroradiologist)

14.59 Video-clip in-session D

15.02 CSF-venous leak responsible for spontaneous intracranial hypotension treated

by endovascular venous route

Speaker: Mauro Bergui, presented by Nicoletta Anzalone

15.12 Flow-diverting stent in complex cerebral aneurysms

Speaker: Luca Valvassori, Discussant: Nicoletta Anzalone

15.23 Innovative devices in complex highly calcified coronary stenoses

Speaker: Lucia Barbieri, Discussant: Roberto De Ponti

15.34 Combined strategies and approaches in ilio-caval obstruction recanalization

Speaker: Domenico Baccellieri, Discussant: Yamume Tshomba

15.45 Combined strategies and approaches in complex TIPS in pediatric patients

Speaker: Paolo Marra, Discussant: Massimo Venturini

15.56 Video-clip in-dustry focus

SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON

in-dustry focus second day (NON-CME PROGRAM)

Moderators: Andrea Macchi, Carlo Pellegrino

15.57 PENUMBRA

Innovative approaches to thrombus removal: Penumbra CAVT

Speaker: Davide Leni

16.07 AB MEDICA

Mechanical Thrombectomy in Thrombosed Vascular Access: New Possibilities

Speaker: Matteo Tozzi

16.17 BD

25 years of RotarexTM S legacy: past, present and future

Speaker: Diego Sarnari

16.27 CORDIS

INNOVATION in drug eluting technology: why DCB, why Limus, why

SELUTION SLRTM DEB

Speaker: Stefano Galli

16.37 COOK

Recent evidence on the ZILVER PTX for femoro-popliteal lesions

in real-world practice

Speaker: Gianmarco de Donato

16.47 TELEFEX

The usage of Manta for large bore closure

Speaker: Sara Bassi

16.57 Video-clip The next generation

SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON

in-novation challenge

“New frontiers of the next generation”

in-BEST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

Moderators: Lucia Barbieri, Marco Ferlini, Roberta Rossini

17.00 Abstract C1

proposed by Lucia Barbieri

17.04 Abstract C2

proposed by Marco Ferlini

17.08 Abstract C3

proposed by Roberta Rossini

in-BEST INNOVATIVE NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

Moderators: Giorgio Conte, Giuseppe Craparo, Valerio Da Ros

17.12 Abstract N1

proposed by Giorgio Conte

17.16 Abstract N2

proposed by Giuseppe Craparo

17.20 Abstract N3

proposed by Valerio Da Ros

in-BEST INNOVATIVE RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

Moderators: Marco Calandri, Paolo Marra, Cristina Mosconi

17.24 Abstract R1

proposed by Marco Calandri

17.28 Abstract R2

proposed by Paolo Marra

17.32 Abstract R3

proposed by Cristina Mosconi

SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON

in-BEST INNOVATIVE VASCULAR SURGICAL COMMUNICATION

Moderators: Domenico Angiletta, Gabriele Piffaretti, Pasqualino Sirignano

17.36 Abstract V1

proposed by Domenico Angiletta

17.40 Abstract V2

proposed by Gabriele Piffaretti

17.44 Abstract V3

proposed by Pasqualino Sirignano

VOTES, AWARDS AND PHOTOS

17.48 in-BEST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

17.50 in-BEST INNOVATIVE NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

17.52 in-BEST INNOVATIVE RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION

17.54 in-BEST INNOVATIVE VASCULAR SURGICAL COMMUNICATION

17.57 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers closure

in-congress CLOSING

18.00 Thanks and Greetings

Federico Fontana, Gabriele Piffaretti, Matteo Tozzi, Massimo Venturini

FACULTY GUIDELINES

in-session modalities, recommendations

for moderators/speakers/discussants and slides preparation

In-congress (“New frontiers in interventional

radiology and endovascular therapy”) includes

14 in-sessions (10 scientific

in-sessions, 4 interdisciplinary in-sessions),

8 in-key lectures (4 in-key honorary lectures,

4 in-key interdisciplinary lectures),

2 in-dustry focus and 1 final in-novation

challenge. Each one-hour scientific

in-session consists of 4 presentations with

2 moderators, 4 speakers and 4 discussants.

Each speaker has 8 minutes to present their

slides (slides in English, talk in Italian or

English). At the beginning of each session

discussants will sit at the panel table together

with the moderators. At the end of each

presentation 3 minutes will be dedicated to

a short discussion between the discussant

and the speaker. The discussant may ask the

speaker up to 2 questions before moving on

to the next presentation. At the end of the 4

presentations, the moderators will open the

general discussion, which will last up to 13

minutes. They are expected to ask questions

and ingage the audience in the discussion.

The moderators will also be expected to

strictly manage the session. If necessary,

the general discussion will be shortened.

Strict adherence to the presentation time

is strongly recommended for both speakers

(8 minutes) and discussants (3 minutes).

Speakers will be notified when their 8

minutes are up. At exactly the ninth minute

of the presentation the slides will disappear

from the screen. In this case discussants,

will be allowed to ask the speaker only one

question. Each one-hour interdisciplinary

in-session includes 4 moderators (one

cardiologist, one neuroradiologist, one

radiologist, one vascular surgeon) who will

also serve as discussants (3 minutes) for the

4 speakers (8 minutes) following the same

format of the scientific in-sessions.

Each interdisciplinary in-session will be

opened by the in-key interdisciplinary lecture

of 10 minutes (one moderator/presenter,

one speaker) and it will be closed without a

general discussion. Presentation

video-clips lasting 90-180 seconds will open

every part of the in-congress according to

the in-entertainment modality: a video-clip

of a recorded interventional/endovascular

procedure of one of the 4 speakers will be

broadcasted before each in-session.

The in-key honorary lectures (10 minutes)

will have one moderator and one speaker:

in this time, moderators will be allowed to

ask the speaker up to 2 questions. In-dustry

focus sessions consist of 6 presentations

each day for a total of 12 presentations

(10 minutes), proposed by the companies

and approved by the in-congress scientific

committee. Moderators of in-key honorary

lectures and in-dustry focus must ensure

that presentation times are respected. Slides

preparation must adherere to the in-congress

template: a maximum of 15-16 slides for the

presentations and 18-20 slides for the in-key

honorary (and interdisciplinary) lectures

is highly recommended. Speakers should

provide their slides to the technical staff in

the Faculty room at least 2 hours before the

session begins. Speakers scheduled for the

first session of the morning are kindly invited

to deliver their slides the day before.

in-novation challenge rules

In-novation challenge (“New frontiers of

the next generation”) has been designed to

maintain attendees interest until the end

of in-congress. A total of 12 innovative

abstracts proposed by 12 young speakers

(less than 36 years) will be preliminary

selected by 12 interventional/endovascular

experts, 3 from each discipline (cardiology,

neuroradiology, radiology, vascular surgery),

who will also serve as moderators for the

in-novation challenge. The moderators

will be responsible for strictly ensuring

that presentation timings are respected

(the in-novation challenge does not include

discussions). Slides preparation must adhere

with the in-congress template: a maximum

of 9 slides is highly recommended. Strict

adherence to the presentation time (4

minutes) is strongly recommended. Speakers

will be notified when their 3.30 minutes

are up. At exactly the fourth minute of

the presentation the slides will disappear

from the screen. After the presentations,

all attendees will be invited to vote for the

best innovative communication in each

field cardiology, neuroradiology, radiology,

vascular surgery. The 4 best “innovators” will

be finally awarded with a commemorative

plaque (see summary table of in-novation

challenge).

in-entertainment organization

In-entertainment has been designed and

organized by Massimo Venturini with the

help of Caterina Corni (modern and oriental

art curator), Umberto Corni (professional

photographer and Nadia Falcone (soundtrack

curator and vocalist). After the appreciation

of all participants in the first edition, the

in-entertainment is also proposed again

in the second edition with some novelties.

The aim of the in-entertainment is to create

an innovative atmosphere made of images,

sounds, flavours that we hope will make

the intervals between presentations more

enjoyable and pleasant. All the details of the

in-entertainment will be revealed during the

in-congress.

Summary table of in-novation challenge

“New frontiers of the next generation!”

COMMUNICATIONS

Cardio

Cardio

Cardio

Radio

Radio

Radio

VSurg

VSurg

VSurg

AUDIENCE VOTE

BEST INNOVATIVE

CARDIOLOGICAL

COMMUNICATION

BEST INNOVATIVE

NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL

COMMUNICATION

BEST INNOVATIVE

RADIOLOGICAL

COMMUNICATION

BEST INNOVATIVE

VASCULAR SURGICAL

COMMUNICATION

GENERAL INFORMATION

in-CONGRESS REFERENCES:

For Radiologists:

For Vascular Surgeons:

For Neuroradiologists:

For Cardiologists:

in-ORGANISING SECRETERIAT

Acheloís – Professional Congress Organiser

Via Larga 8 – 20122 Milano IT

Stefania Grassi

Faculty management

Alice Trovato

Registration management

Federica Salvatore

C.M.E – CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION

The event will be accredited by the Italian Ministry of Health for Medical Doctors

(Specialties: Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Neuroradiology, Neurology, Oncology,

Nuclear Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine) and Radiology Technologists.

Provider n. 7362 – Achelois srl

REGISTRATION FEES

STANDARD RATE

€ 350,00 (VAT INCLUDED)

SIRM-SICVE-AINR-GISE MEMBERS

€ 200,00 (VAT INCLUDED)

STUDENTS and FELLOWS

Free of charge

Learn more @ http://www.incongressnewfrontiers.it

CONGRESS VENUE

VILLE PONTI CONGRESS CENTER,

WHERE HISTORY AND MODERNITY MERGE…

The second edition of the in-congress will take place in Varese in the

evocative atmosphere of Ville Ponti Congress Center.

Ville Ponti Congress Center is a glamorous complex, made up of three

historic houses, Villa Napoleonica, Villa Andrea and Sellerie, surrounded

by a large garden with a spectacular view, equipped with the most

modern congress technologies, a conference room with 399 seats and

600 parking spaces.

Ville Ponti Congress Center

Piazza Litta 2

21100 Varese IT

http://www.villeponti.it