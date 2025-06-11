Radiologia interventistica e terapie endovascolari: torna “in-Congress” con la sua seconda edizione

(AGENPARL) – Wed 11 June 2025 in-congress
Varese, Ville Ponti Congress Center
27-28 June 2025
SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM
SECOND EDITION
NEW FRONTIERS (NFs)
in INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY
and ENDOVASCULAR THERAPY
“you cannot discover new horizons without innovation”
in-terventional
in-subria
in-novation
in-travascular
in-terdisciplinary
in-ternational
http://www.incongressnewfrontiers.it
UNDER THE AUSPICES OF
in-congress
in-Presidents
Federico Fontana
Gabriele Piffaretti
Matteo Tozzi
Massimo Venturini
(Scientific Coordinator)
in-Scientific Committee
Battistina Castiglioni
Maria Cristina Cervarolo
Andrea Coppola
Andrea Giorgianni
Andrea Kahlberg
Andrea Macchi
Filippo Piacentino
Luca Valvassori
Luigi Tessitore
Angela Veneziano
in-Scientific Secretariat
Tonia Gatta
Giuseppina Guida
in-congress
in-WELCOME GREETINGS
Welcome to the second edition of in-congress (in-terventional, in-subria,
in-novation, in-travascular, in-terdisciplinary, in-ternational):
New Frontiers in Interventional Radiology and Endovascular Therapy, a meeting
focused on Innovation, aimed at Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, Cardiologists and
Neuroradiologists.
in-SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM
The in-scientific program is planned to collect and spread all the most recent
innovations. Technological innovations, clinical innovations, novel applications
of conventional techniques will be highlighted and discussed by a truly qualified
faculty composed of the best Italian radiologists, vascular surgeons, cardiologists,
neuroradiologists and some international leaders.
The program includes 10 scientific in-sessions (1-10), 4 in-terdisciplinary
in-sessions (A-D), 8 in-key lectures (4 in-key honorary lectures, 4 in-key
interdisciplinary lectures), 2 in-dustry focus, a final in-novation challange.
Each scientific in-session will last one hour with alternating 4 speakers and 4
discussants and a final general discussion involving 2 moderators and audience (see
in-session modalities, recommendations for moderators/speakers/discussants and slides
preparation).
in-NOVATION CHALLENGE
(New frontiers of the next generation)
At the end of the scientific program, 12 innovative scientific communications
selected by 3 experts for each competition will be briefly presented and finally
voted by the audience. The best 4 “innovators” for interventional/endovascular
radiology, neuroradiology, cardiology and vascular surgery will be awarded at the
end of the in-congress (see in-innovation challenge rules).
in-ENTERTAINMENT
All the participants will be immersed in an innovative atmosphere made of images,
sounds, flavours, which we hope will make the intervals between presentations
more enjoyable (see in-entertainment organization).
in-FACULTY
Angiletta Domenico (Bari)
Antonello Michele (Padova)
Anzalone Nicoletta (Milano)
Ascenti Velio (Milano)
Baccellieri Domenico (Milano)
Barbieri Lucia (Milano)
Bargellini Irene (Candiolo)
Bashir Mohamad (Cardiff, UK)
Basile Antonello (Catania)
Bassi Sara (Genova)
Benedetto Filippo (Messina)
Bergui Mauro (Torino)
Bertoglio Luca (Brescia)
Biondetti Pierpaolo (Milano)
Brambilla Nedy (San Donato Milanese)
Cabrini Luca (Varese)
Cacioppa Laura Maria (Ancona)
Calandri Marco (Torino)
Candelari Roberto (Ancona)
Cappelli Alberta (Bologna)
Caranci Ferdinando (Napoli)
Cariati Maurizio (Milano)
Carrafiello Gianpaolo (Milano)
Carriero Serena (Milano)
Castiglioni Battistina (Varese)
Cervarolo Maria Cristina (Varese)
Cervelli Rosa (Pisa)
Chiesa Roberto (Milano)
Cioni Roberto (Pisa)
Cirillo Luigi (Bologna)
Colombo Antonio (Milano)
Conte Giorgio (Milano)
Coppola Andrea (Varese)
Craparo Giuseppe (Palermo)
Crocetti Laura (Pisa)
D’Angelo Tommaso (Messina)
D’Oria Mario (Trieste)
Da Ros Valerio (Roma)
De Angelis Giuseppe (Rho)
De Cobelli Francesco (Milano)
de Donato Gianmarco (Siena)
De Ponti Roberto (Varese)
Dehò Federico (Varese)
Di Cesare Ernesto (L’Aquila)
Discalzi Andrea (Torino)
Esposito Antonio (Milano)
Facchini Giancarlo (Bologna)
Faiella Eliodoro (Roma)
Fazzini Stefano (Roma)
Fedele Francesco (Roma)
Ferlini Marco (Pavia)
Floridi Chiara (Ancona)
Fonio Paolo (Torino)
Fontana Federico (Varese)
Galli Stefano (Milano)
Gallitto Enrico (Bologna)
Gandolfo Nicoletta (Genova)
Gargiulo Mauro (Bologna)
Giampalma Emanuela (Forlì)
Gioppo Andrea (Milano)
Giorgianni Andrea (Varese)
Giovagnoni Andrea (Ancona)
Giurazza Francesco (Napoli)
Grasso Rosario Francesco (Roma)
Grego Franco (Padova)
Ierardi Anna Maria (Milano)
Iezzi Roberto (Roma)
Kahlberg Andrea (Milano)
Laganà Domenico (Catanzaro)
La Manna Alessio (Catania)
Lanza Carolina (Milano)
Leni Davide (Monza)
Loffroy Romaric (Dijon, France)
Lombardi Giulio (Avellino)
in-FACULTY
Lucatelli Pierleone (Roma)
Macchi Andrea (Lonate Pozzolo)
Mangiafico Salvatore (Firenze)
Mansueto Giancarlo (Verona)
Manzi Marco (Abano Terme)
Marchianò Alfonso (Milano)
Marcia Stefano (Cagliari)
Mardighian Dikran (Brescia)
Marra Paolo (Bergamo)
Martinoni Alessandro (Vigevano)
Masala Salvatore (Sassari)
Mascia Daniele (Milano)
Massaro Gianluca (Roma)
Mauri Giovanni (Milano)
Melchiorre Fabio (Melegnano)
Melissano Germano (Milano)
Michelagnoli Stefano (Firenze)
Micieli Camilla (Legnano)
Midulla Marco (Dijon, France)
Migliorisi Carmelo (Legnano)
Minici Roberto (Catanzaro)
Moramarco Lorenzo Paolo (Como)
Mosconi Cristina (Bologna)
Musumeci Giuseppe (Torino)
Niola Raffaella (Napoli)
Occhipinti Michele (Varese)
Paci Enrico (Ancona)
Patanè Domenico (Catania)
Pellegrini Dario (Milano)
Pellegrino Carlo (Varese)
Perini Paolo (Parma)
Piacentino Filippo (Varese)
Piano Mariangela (Milano)
Piazza Michele (Padova)
Piffaretti Gabriele (Varese)
Poli Arnaldo (Legnano)
Pratesi Giovanni (Genova)
Pulli Raffaele (Firenze)
Pusceddu Claudio (Cagliari)
Rebonato Alberto (Pesaro)
Renzulli Matteo (Forlì)
Rossi Michele (Roma)
Rossi Umberto (Genova)
Rossini Roberta (Cuneo)
Sallemi Claudio (Brescia)
Sarnari Diego (Milano)
Setacci Francesco (Enna)
Sirignano Pasqualino (Roma)
Spagnolo Pietro (San Donato Milanese)
Speziali Sara (Firenze)
Splendiani Alessandra (L’Aquila)
Sponza Massimo (Udine)
Spreafico Carlo (Milano)
Taurino Maurizio (Roma)
Terrani Simone (Milano)
Tozzi Matteo (Varese)
Trimarchi Santi (Milano)
Tshomba Yamume (Roma)
Ucci Alessandro (Paderno Dugnano)
Valente Serafina (Siena)
Valvassori Luca (Milano)
Veltri Andrea (Torino)
Venturini Massimo (Varese)
Verzini Fabio (Torino)
Vizzari Francesco (Varese)
FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING
in-congress opening, first day
7.45 Participants registration
8.25 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers opening
8.28 Video-clip in-subria
8.30 in-congress opening, first day
Emanuele Monti (President of the Lombard Region Health Commission)
8.34 Greetings Local Authorities
Maria Pierro (Insubria University, Rector)
Giuseppe Micale (ASST-Settelaghi, General Manager Director)
Giulio Carcano (Insubria University, DIMIT Director)
8.43 Greetings in-Presidents
Federico Fontana
Massimo Venturini
in-key honorary lecture 1 (Radiologist)
Moderator: Federico Fontana
8.47 Glue-embolization: innovative applications and strategies
Speaker: Romaric Loffroy
8.57 Video-clip in-session 1
FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING
in-session 1
NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: TEXTBOOK (LONG-TERM) OUTCOME IN LIVER
LESIONS MANAGEMENT
Moderators: Laura Crocetti, Massimo Venturini
09.00 Textbook outcome after TARE in unresectable HCC
Speaker: Irene Bargellini, Discussant: Alberta Cappelli
09.11 Textbook outcome after TACE in unresectable HCC
Speaker: Carlo Spreafico, Discussant: Cristina Mosconi
09.22 Long-term outcome of balloon-occluded TACE in unresectable HCC
Speaker: Pierleone Lucatelli, Discussant: Roberto Iezzi
09.33 Textbook outcome after hepatectomy and intraoperative MWA
for colorectal liver metastases
Speaker: Francesco De Cobelli, Discussant: Claudio Sallemi
09.44 General Discussion
09.57 Video-clip in-session 2
in-session 2
NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: COMBINED STRATEGIES AND OUTCOME
PREDICTIVE FACTORS IN LIVER LESIONS MANAGEMENT
Moderators: Roberto Cioni, Alfonso Marchianò
10.00 Combined TARE and immunotherapy in HCC management
Speaker: Alberta Cappelli, Discussant: Laura Maria Cacioppa
10.11 Combined TARE or TACE and immunotherapy in cholangiocarcinoma management
Speaker: Cristina Mosconi, Discussant: Irene Bargellini
10.22 “Hug sign” at CBCT to predict short-term response to combined MWA and TACE
Speaker: Roberto Iezzi, Discussant: Pierpaolo Biondetti
10.33 Inflammation-based scores as predictive factors for a successful TACE
Speaker: Roberto Minici, Discussant: Giulio Lombardi
10.44 General Discussion
10.57 Video-clip in-session 3
FRIDAY, June 27 – MORNING
in-session 3
NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES IN EXTRA-HEPATIC
PERCUTANEOUS ABLATIONS
Moderators: Rosario Francesco Grasso, Andrea Veltri
11.00 Innovative strategies in lung nodules ablation
Speaker: Marco Calandri, Discussant: Serena Carriero
11.11 Innovative strategies in renal nodules ablation
Speaker: Eliodoro Faiella, Discussant: Andrea Coppola
11.22 Innovative strategies in malignant thyroid nodules ablation
Speaker: Giovanni Mauri, Discussant: Rosa Cervelli
11.33 Innovative combined treatments in bone metastases ablation
Speaker: Claudio Pusceddu, Discussant: Lorenzo Paolo Moramarco
11.44 General Discussion
11.57 Video-clip in-session 4
in-session 4
NFs IN TRANS-ARTERIAL EMBOLIZATION: INNOVATIVE INDICATIONS, STRATEGIES AND
EMBOLIC AGENTS
Moderators: Roberto Candelari, Raffaella Niola
12.00 Genicular arteries
Speaker: Michele Rossi, Discussant: Giancarlo Facchini
12.11 Prostatic arteries
Speaker: Emanuela Giampalma, Discussant: Marco Midulla
12.22 Peripheral arteries
Speaker: Francesco Giurazza, Discussant: Alberto Rebonato
12.33 Pelvic AVMs
Speaker: Andrea Discalzi, Discussant: Enrico Paci
12.44 General Discussion
12.57 Video-clip CF: a brief memory of Carlo Fugazzola
“That time when…”: Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Federico Fontana,
Domenico Laganà, Giancarlo Mansueto
13.02 Video-clip RG: a brief memory of Rita Golfieri
“That time when…”: Alberta Cappelli, Emanuela Giampalma,
Cristina Mosconi, Matteo Renzulli
13.07 Lunch
14.00 Video-clip in-terdisciplinary sessions
FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON
in-session A
in-terdisciplinary NFs: AI AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS FOR DIFFERENT
ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS
Moderators: Francesco Fedele, Nicoletta Gandolfo, Franco Grego, Alessandra Splendiani
in-key interdisciplinary lecture A (Radiologist)
14.02 Video-clip in-session A
14.05 AI in radiology and interdisciplinary considerations
Speaker: Andrea Giovagnoni, presented by Nicoletta Gandolfo
14.15 AI in treatment planning and outcome prediction of liver lesions interventional
management
Speaker: Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Discussant: Nicoletta Gandolfo
14.26 AI and perfusion softwares in endovascular management of ischemic stroke
Speaker: Luigi Cirillo, Discussant: Alessandra Splendiani
14.37 AI and computational fluid dynamics analysis in treatment planning
and outcome prediction of aortic aneurysms endovascular management
Speaker: Santi Trimarchi, Discussant: Franco Grego
14.48 IVUS and OCT in cardiovascular imaging
Speaker: Dario Pellegrini, Discussant: Francesco Fedele
FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON
in-session B
in-terdisciplinary NFs: ADVANTAGES OF HYBRID ROOMS AVAILABILITY FOR DIFFERENT
ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS
Moderators: Ferdinando Caranci, Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Giuseppe De Angelis, Fabio Verzini
in-key interdisciplinary lecture B (Vascular Surgeon)
14.59 Video-clip in-session B
15.02 New insights and technical innovations for thoraco-abdominal aortic
dissection endovascular management and re-intervention options
Speaker: Germano Melissano, presented by Fabio Verzini
15.12 Combined electrosurgical septotomy and BEVAR for complex post dissection
thoraco-abdominal aortic aneurysms
Speaker: Giovanni Pratesi, Discussant: Fabio Verzini
15.23 Combined endovascular and cardio-surgical management of complex coronary
diseases
Speaker: Battistina Castiglioni, Discussant: Giuseppe De Angelis
15.34 Combined interventional and surgical management of different
thoraco-abdominal diseases
Speaker: Paolo Fonio, Discussant: Gianpaolo Carrafiello
15.45 Combined endovascular and neuro-surgical management of complex cerebral
aneurysm
Speaker: Mariangela Piano, Discussant: Ferdinando Caranci
15.56 Video-clip in-dustry focus
FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON
in-dustry focus first day (NON-CME PROGRAM)
Moderators: Enrico Gallitto, Filippo Piacentino
15.57 PHILIPS
Philips Spectral CT: make the invisible visible
Speaker: Simone Terrani
16.07 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC
Past, present and future of Cryoablation
Speaker: Rosario Francesco Grasso
16.17 TERUMO
Advancing TACE with BioPearl: resorbable innovative microspheres
Speaker: Roberto Iezzi
16.37 GORE
Gore® TAG® Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis: the new semplified, minimally
invasive zone 2 TEVAR devices
Speaker: Giovanni Pratesi
16.47 MEDTRONIC
New strategies in type 2 endoleak treatment with Onyx
Speaker: Andrea Discalzi
16.57 Video-clip in-session 5
FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON
in-session 5
NFs IN CORONARIC AND AORTIC ENDOVASCULAR PROCEDURES PLANNING AND/OR
MONITORING: INNOVATIVE CT TECHNOLOGIES AND RECONSTRUCTION SOFTWARES
Moderators: Ernesto Di Cesare, Chiara Floridi
17.00 Photon-counting CT in coronary arteries plaque characterization and stent
patency ultra-high resolution assessment
Speaker: Antonio Esposito, Discussant: Pietro Spagnolo
17.11 Dual-layer Spectral CT in coronary arteries plaque characterization and cardiac
ischemic areas assessment
Speaker: Tommaso D’Angelo, Discussant: Filippo Piacentino
17.22 Dual-layer Spectral CT in aortic endovascular procedures planning/monitoring:
multimodal reconstructions allowing information increase and contrast reduction
Speaker: Federico Fontana, Discussant: Velio Ascenti
17.33 CTA and 3D-printed models reconstructions in aortic endovascular procedures
planning
Speaker: Paolo Perini, Discussant: Santi Trimarchi
17.44 General Discussion
17.58 Video-clip in-session 6
FRIDAY, June 27 – AFTERNOON
in-session 6
NFs IN INTERVENTIONAL AND ENDOVASCULAR STRUCTURAL/CARDIAC PROCEDURES:
INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES AND APPLICATIONS
Moderators: Salvatore Masala, Arnaldo Poli
18.00 Percutaneous electrochemotherapy (ECHT) in the treatment of tumors and
Arterio Venous Malformations (AVMs). Preliminary technical and clinical notes
Speaker: Rosario Francesco Grasso, Discussant: Matteo Renzulli
18.11 Percutaneous interspinous devices: safety, efficacy, removal and replacement
Speaker: Stefano Marcia, Discussant: Francesco Vizzari
18.22 Mitral valve transcatheter edge-to-edge repair: clinical, echocardiographic
and functional mid-term outcome
Speaker: Nedy Brambilla, Discussant: Michele Occhipinti
18.33 Valve-in-valve transcatheter aortic valve implantation: the issues behind crossing
a bioprosthesis
Speaker: Marco Ferlini, Discussant: Michele Occhipinti
18.44 General Discussion
in-key honorary lecture 2 (Neuroradiologist)
Moderator: Andrea Giorgianni
18.57 Cerebral AVMs endovascular management: which approaches, which embolic
agents?
Speaker: Salvatore Mangiafico
19.07 Greetings Local Charities
Nicoletta Caverzasio Ferloni (Varese per l’Oncologia, ODV Varese)
Emanuela Crivellaro (Il Ponte del Sorriso, ETS)
Ilaria Mai (L’Alveare, ODV Buguggiate)
Adele Patrini (C.A.O.S., Centro Ascolto Operate al Seno, ODV Varese)
19.09 Video-clip Local Charities
19.10 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers closure
SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING
in-congress opening, second day
7.45 Participants registration
8.25 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers opening
8.28 Video-clip in-subria
8.30 in-congress opening, second day
Davide Galimberti (Mayor of Varese)
8.34 Greetings Local Authorities
Umberto Piarulli (Insubria University, Pro-Rector)
Adelina Salzillo (ASST-Settelaghi, Chief medical officer)
Luigina Guasti (Insubria University, DMC Director)
8.43 Greetings in-Presidents
Gabriele Piffaretti
Matteo Tozzi
in-key honorary lecture 3 (Vascular Surgeon)
Moderator: Maurizio Taurino
8.47 “Time is aorta” in uncomplicated type B aortic dissection: insights from
a European multicenter cross-sectional study
Speaker: Mohamad Bashir
8.57 Video-clip in-session 7
SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING
in-session 7
NFs IN ANEURYSMS ENDOVASCULAR MANAGEMENT: WHAT IS NEW?
Moderators: Maurizio Cariati, Roberto Chiesa
9.00 Fenestrated physician-modified endografts in complex aortic aneurysms
Speaker: Michele Piazza, Discussant: Mario D’Oria
9.11 Full-endovascular options in aortic arch aneurysms: physician modified vs
custom made endografts
Speaker: Andrea Kahlberg, Discussant: Sara Speziali
9.22 Advanced imaging techniques in pre-operative, intra-operative and
post-operative aortic aneurysms endovascular management
Speaker: Luca Bertoglio, Discussant: Federico Fontana
9.33 Multimodal and combined approaches in visceral artery aneurysms
and pseudoaneurysms
Speaker: Massimo Venturini, Discussant: Carolina Lanza
9.44 General Discussion
9.57 Video-clip in-session 8
in-session 8
NFs IN PERIPHERAL OCCLUSIVE DISEASES MANAGEMENT: WHAT IS NEW?
Moderators: Domenico Laganà, Raffaele Pulli
10.00 Stent choice in femoro-popliteal district
Speaker: Filippo Benedetto, Discussant: Daniele Mascia
10.11 IVL role in femoro-popliteal district
Speaker: Stefano Fazzini, Discussant: Stefano Michelagnoli
10.22 Mid Long-term outcome in percutaneous deep-vein arterialization in no option
patients with CLTI
Speaker: Alessandro Ucci, Discussant: Fabio Melchiorre
10.33 Impact of “Woundosome” concept on procedural outcome in CLTI
Speaker: Marco Manzi, Discussant: Carmelo Migliorisi
10.44 General Discussion
10.57 Video-clip in-session 9
SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING
in-session 9
NFs IN MECHANICAL THROMBECTOMY: WHAT IS NEW?
Moderators: Lucia Barbieri, Massimo Sponza
11.00 Mechanical thrombectomy in acute limb ischemia: indications and combined
strategies
Speaker: Gianmarco de Donato, Discussant: Francesco Setacci
11.11 Mechanical thrombectomy in pulmonary embolism: indications and combined
strategies
Speaker: Anna Maria Ierardi, Discussant: Luca Cabrini
11.22 Mechanical thrombectomy in distal cerebral arteries and in low NIHSS
Speaker: Giuseppe Craparo, Discussant: Umberto Rossi
11.33 Mechanical thrombectomy in cerebral venous sinus: when and why?
Speaker: Andrea Gioppo, Discussant: Camilla Micieli
11.44 General Discussion
11.57 Video-clip in-session 10
SATURDAY, June 28 – MORNING
in-session 10
NFs IN DRUG-ELUTING TECHNOLOGY: WHAT IS NEW?
Moderators: Antonio Colombo, Matteo Tozzi
12.00 New frontiers of DES in CTO
Speaker: Alessio La Manna, Discussant: Lucia Barbieri
12.11 New frontiers of DEB in complex PCI
Speaker: Stefano Galli, Discussant: Alessandro Martinoni
12.22 New frontiers of DEB in failing hemodialytic arterio-venous fistulas
Speaker: Domenico Patanè, Discussant: Maria Cristina Cervarolo
12.33 New frontiers of DEB in erectile dysfunction
Speaker: Gianluca Massaro, Discussant: Federico Dehò
12.44 General Discussion
in-key honorary lecture 4 (Cardiologist)
Moderator: Andrea Macchi
12.57 Drug-coated balloons in coronary artery diseases
Speaker: Antonio Colombo
13.07 Lunch
14.00 Video-clip in-terdisciplinary sessions
SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON
in-session C
in-terdisciplinary NFs: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES/DEVICES IN LIFE-SAVING PROCEDURES
IN EMERGENCY FOR DIFFERENT ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS
Moderators: Battistina Castiglioni, Mauro Gargiulo, Giancarlo Mansueto, Luca Valvassori
in-key interdisciplinary lecture C (Cardiologist)
14.02 Video-clip in-session C
14.05 Expanding treatment era: the challenges of redo-trascatheter aortic
valve replacement
Speaker: Giuseppe Musumeci, presented by Battistina Castiglioni
14.15 Innovative strategies in cardiogenic shock endovascular management
Speaker: Serafina Valente, Discussant: Battistina Castiglioni
14.26 Interventional radiological and interdisciplinary management in emergency of
acute mesenteric ischemia
Speaker: Antonello Basile, Discussant: Giancarlo Mansueto
14.37 Innovative devices in hemorrhagic stroke
Speaker: Dikran Mardighian, Discussant: Luca Valvassori
14.48 Off-the-shelf preloaded inner branch devices for urgent endovascular
thoraco-abdominal aortic repair
Speaker: Michele Antonello, Discussant: Mauro Gargiulo
SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON
in-session D
in-terdisciplinary NFs: INNOVATIVE STRATEGIES/DEVICES IN COMPLEX ELECTIVE PROCEDURES
FOR DIFFERENT ENDOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS
Moderators: Nicoletta Anzalone, Roberto De Ponti, Yamume Tshomba, Massimo Venturini
in-key interdisciplinary lecture D (Neuroradiologist)
14.59 Video-clip in-session D
15.02 CSF-venous leak responsible for spontaneous intracranial hypotension treated
by endovascular venous route
Speaker: Mauro Bergui, presented by Nicoletta Anzalone
15.12 Flow-diverting stent in complex cerebral aneurysms
Speaker: Luca Valvassori, Discussant: Nicoletta Anzalone
15.23 Innovative devices in complex highly calcified coronary stenoses
Speaker: Lucia Barbieri, Discussant: Roberto De Ponti
15.34 Combined strategies and approaches in ilio-caval obstruction recanalization
Speaker: Domenico Baccellieri, Discussant: Yamume Tshomba
15.45 Combined strategies and approaches in complex TIPS in pediatric patients
Speaker: Paolo Marra, Discussant: Massimo Venturini
15.56 Video-clip in-dustry focus
SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON
in-dustry focus second day (NON-CME PROGRAM)
Moderators: Andrea Macchi, Carlo Pellegrino
15.57 PENUMBRA
Innovative approaches to thrombus removal: Penumbra CAVT
Speaker: Davide Leni
16.07 AB MEDICA
Mechanical Thrombectomy in Thrombosed Vascular Access: New Possibilities
Speaker: Matteo Tozzi
16.17 BD
25 years of RotarexTM S legacy: past, present and future
Speaker: Diego Sarnari
16.27 CORDIS
INNOVATION in drug eluting technology: why DCB, why Limus, why
SELUTION SLRTM DEB
Speaker: Stefano Galli
16.37 COOK
Recent evidence on the ZILVER PTX for femoro-popliteal lesions
in real-world practice
Speaker: Gianmarco de Donato
16.47 TELEFEX
The usage of Manta for large bore closure
Speaker: Sara Bassi
16.57 Video-clip The next generation
SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON
in-novation challenge
“New frontiers of the next generation”
in-BEST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
Moderators: Lucia Barbieri, Marco Ferlini, Roberta Rossini
17.00 Abstract C1
proposed by Lucia Barbieri
17.04 Abstract C2
proposed by Marco Ferlini
17.08 Abstract C3
proposed by Roberta Rossini
in-BEST INNOVATIVE NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
Moderators: Giorgio Conte, Giuseppe Craparo, Valerio Da Ros
17.12 Abstract N1
proposed by Giorgio Conte
17.16 Abstract N2
proposed by Giuseppe Craparo
17.20 Abstract N3
proposed by Valerio Da Ros
in-BEST INNOVATIVE RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
Moderators: Marco Calandri, Paolo Marra, Cristina Mosconi
17.24 Abstract R1
proposed by Marco Calandri
17.28 Abstract R2
proposed by Paolo Marra
17.32 Abstract R3
proposed by Cristina Mosconi
SATURDAY, June 28 – AFTERNOON
in-BEST INNOVATIVE VASCULAR SURGICAL COMMUNICATION
Moderators: Domenico Angiletta, Gabriele Piffaretti, Pasqualino Sirignano
17.36 Abstract V1
proposed by Domenico Angiletta
17.40 Abstract V2
proposed by Gabriele Piffaretti
17.44 Abstract V3
proposed by Pasqualino Sirignano
VOTES, AWARDS AND PHOTOS
17.48 in-BEST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
17.50 in-BEST INNOVATIVE NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
17.52 in-BEST INNOVATIVE RADIOLOGICAL COMMUNICATION
17.54 in-BEST INNOVATIVE VASCULAR SURGICAL COMMUNICATION
17.57 Video-clip in-congress new frontiers closure
in-congress CLOSING
18.00 Thanks and Greetings
Federico Fontana, Gabriele Piffaretti, Matteo Tozzi, Massimo Venturini
FACULTY GUIDELINES
in-session modalities, recommendations
for moderators/speakers/discussants and slides preparation
In-congress (“New frontiers in interventional
radiology and endovascular therapy”) includes
14 in-sessions (10 scientific
in-sessions, 4 interdisciplinary in-sessions),
8 in-key lectures (4 in-key honorary lectures,
4 in-key interdisciplinary lectures),
2 in-dustry focus and 1 final in-novation
challenge. Each one-hour scientific
in-session consists of 4 presentations with
2 moderators, 4 speakers and 4 discussants.
Each speaker has 8 minutes to present their
slides (slides in English, talk in Italian or
English). At the beginning of each session
discussants will sit at the panel table together
with the moderators. At the end of each
presentation 3 minutes will be dedicated to
a short discussion between the discussant
and the speaker. The discussant may ask the
speaker up to 2 questions before moving on
to the next presentation. At the end of the 4
presentations, the moderators will open the
general discussion, which will last up to 13
minutes. They are expected to ask questions
and ingage the audience in the discussion.
The moderators will also be expected to
strictly manage the session. If necessary,
the general discussion will be shortened.
Strict adherence to the presentation time
is strongly recommended for both speakers
(8 minutes) and discussants (3 minutes).
Speakers will be notified when their 8
minutes are up. At exactly the ninth minute
of the presentation the slides will disappear
from the screen. In this case discussants,
will be allowed to ask the speaker only one
question. Each one-hour interdisciplinary
in-session includes 4 moderators (one
cardiologist, one neuroradiologist, one
radiologist, one vascular surgeon) who will
also serve as discussants (3 minutes) for the
4 speakers (8 minutes) following the same
format of the scientific in-sessions.
Each interdisciplinary in-session will be
opened by the in-key interdisciplinary lecture
of 10 minutes (one moderator/presenter,
one speaker) and it will be closed without a
general discussion. Presentation
video-clips lasting 90-180 seconds will open
every part of the in-congress according to
the in-entertainment modality: a video-clip
of a recorded interventional/endovascular
procedure of one of the 4 speakers will be
broadcasted before each in-session.
The in-key honorary lectures (10 minutes)
will have one moderator and one speaker:
in this time, moderators will be allowed to
ask the speaker up to 2 questions. In-dustry
focus sessions consist of 6 presentations
each day for a total of 12 presentations
(10 minutes), proposed by the companies
and approved by the in-congress scientific
committee. Moderators of in-key honorary
lectures and in-dustry focus must ensure
that presentation times are respected. Slides
preparation must adherere to the in-congress
template: a maximum of 15-16 slides for the
presentations and 18-20 slides for the in-key
honorary (and interdisciplinary) lectures
is highly recommended. Speakers should
provide their slides to the technical staff in
the Faculty room at least 2 hours before the
session begins. Speakers scheduled for the
first session of the morning are kindly invited
to deliver their slides the day before.
in-congress
in-novation challenge rules
In-novation challenge (“New frontiers of
the next generation”) has been designed to
maintain attendees interest until the end
of in-congress. A total of 12 innovative
abstracts proposed by 12 young speakers
(less than 36 years) will be preliminary
selected by 12 interventional/endovascular
experts, 3 from each discipline (cardiology,
neuroradiology, radiology, vascular surgery),
who will also serve as moderators for the
in-novation challenge. The moderators
will be responsible for strictly ensuring
that presentation timings are respected
(the in-novation challenge does not include
discussions). Slides preparation must adhere
with the in-congress template: a maximum
of 9 slides is highly recommended. Strict
adherence to the presentation time (4
minutes) is strongly recommended. Speakers
will be notified when their 3.30 minutes
are up. At exactly the fourth minute of
the presentation the slides will disappear
from the screen. After the presentations,
all attendees will be invited to vote for the
best innovative communication in each
field cardiology, neuroradiology, radiology,
vascular surgery. The 4 best “innovators” will
be finally awarded with a commemorative
plaque (see summary table of in-novation
challenge).
in-entertainment organization
In-entertainment has been designed and
organized by Massimo Venturini with the
help of Caterina Corni (modern and oriental
art curator), Umberto Corni (professional
photographer and Nadia Falcone (soundtrack
curator and vocalist). After the appreciation
of all participants in the first edition, the
in-entertainment is also proposed again
in the second edition with some novelties.
The aim of the in-entertainment is to create
an innovative atmosphere made of images,
sounds, flavours that we hope will make
the intervals between presentations more
enjoyable and pleasant. All the details of the
in-entertainment will be revealed during the
in-congress.
Summary table of in-novation challenge
“New frontiers of the next generation!”
COMMUNICATIONS
Cardio
Cardio
Cardio
Radio
Radio
Radio
VSurg
VSurg
VSurg
AUDIENCE VOTE
BEST INNOVATIVE
CARDIOLOGICAL
COMMUNICATION
BEST INNOVATIVE
NEURO-RADIOLOGICAL
COMMUNICATION
BEST INNOVATIVE
RADIOLOGICAL
COMMUNICATION
BEST INNOVATIVE
VASCULAR SURGICAL
COMMUNICATION
GENERAL INFORMATION
in-CONGRESS REFERENCES:
For Radiologists:
For Vascular Surgeons:
For Neuroradiologists:
For Cardiologists:
in-ORGANISING SECRETERIAT
Acheloís – Professional Congress Organiser
Via Larga 8 – 20122 Milano IT
Stefania Grassi
Faculty management
Alice Trovato
Registration management
Federica Salvatore
C.M.E – CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION
The event will be accredited by the Italian Ministry of Health for Medical Doctors
(Specialties: Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Neuroradiology, Neurology, Oncology,
Nuclear Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine) and Radiology Technologists.
Provider n. 7362 – Achelois srl
REGISTRATION FEES
STANDARD RATE
€ 350,00 (VAT INCLUDED)
SIRM-SICVE-AINR-GISE MEMBERS
€ 200,00 (VAT INCLUDED)
STUDENTS and FELLOWS
Free of charge
Learn more @ http://www.incongressnewfrontiers.it
CONGRESS VENUE
VILLE PONTI CONGRESS CENTER,
WHERE HISTORY AND MODERNITY MERGE…
The second edition of the in-congress will take place in Varese in the
evocative atmosphere of Ville Ponti Congress Center.
Ville Ponti Congress Center is a glamorous complex, made up of three
historic houses, Villa Napoleonica, Villa Andrea and Sellerie, surrounded
by a large garden with a spectacular view, equipped with the most
modern congress technologies, a conference room with 399 seats and
600 parking spaces.
Ville Ponti Congress Center
Piazza Litta 2
21100 Varese IT
http://www.villeponti.it
