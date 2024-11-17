Close Menu
LE ATP FINALS IN ITALIA PER ALTRI 5 ANNI – ATP FINALS WILL BE STAGED IN ITALY FOR FURTHER 5 YEARS

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 17 Novembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – dom 17 novembre 2024
ATP e FITP (Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel) annunciano che le ATP Finals si terranno in Italia per altri cinque anni, fino al 2030.
Dear Media Friend,
the ATP and FITP have today announced that the ATP Finals will be staged in Italy for a further five years, through 2030.
