LE ATP FINALS IN ITALIA PER ALTRI 5 ANNI – ATP FINALS WILL BE STAGED IN ITALY FOR FURTHER 5 YEARS

(AGENPARL) – dom 17 novembre 2024 Gentile collega,
ATP e FITP (Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel) annunciano che le ATP Finals si terranno in Italia per altri cinque anni, fino al 2030.
Allego comunicato stampa.
Grazie e buon lavoro
Dear Media Friend,
the ATP and FITP have today announced that the ATP Finals will be staged in Italy for a further five years, through 2030.
Here attached the press release.
Thank you!
Media Relations
FITP- Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel
[cid:7762a95f-99b4-4f7c-83cc-b681b9915f5c] [cid:9aa80ad8-2df1-4bc2-9d02-2aee311409bd] [Immagine che contiene testoDescrizione generata automaticamente] [Immagine che contiene testo, clipartDescrizione generata automaticamente]
fitp.it I supertennis.tv
(AGENPARL) – dom 17 novembre 2024 Gentile collega,