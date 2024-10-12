Rinviato convegno alla LUM (il presente comunicato sostituisce il precedente)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 12 Ottobre 2024

(AGENPARL) – sab 12 ottobre 2024 *RINVIATO CONVEGNO ALLA LUM *

Il convegno “L’evoluzione della normativa penale in tema di responsabilità

sanitaria” previsto per lunedì 14 ottobre all’Università Lum è stato* rinviato

a lunedì 21 ottobre.*

____________________________________

*Nico Schirinzi Pagliari*

Ufficio Stampa e Comunicazione

Università Lum Giuseppe Degennaro

——————————

