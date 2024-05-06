UNIBO. L’Alma Mater aperta anche di sera con le Babel Nights per studentesse e studenti

(AGENPARL) – lun 06 maggio 2024 Ba b e
N i G h tS
The Language Tandem for the Students of the University of Bologna
Are you eager to make new friends and enhance your language abilities?
Come join us for a Language Tandem experience!
You’ll have the opportunity to connect with students from various corners
of the globe, engaging in multilingual conversations
and immersing yourself in diverse cultures
When?
Wednesday 8 May 2024
Wednesday 1 5 May 2024
Wednesday 22 May 2024
Wednesday 5 June 2024
Where?
Via Zamboni 38, Bologna
h. 19.00 – 22.00
Info & registration:
eventi.unibo.it/babelnights
in collaboration with
