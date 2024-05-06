UNIBO. L’Alma Mater aperta anche di sera con le Babel Nights per studentesse e studenti

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 6 Maggio 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 06 maggio 2024 Ba b e

N i G h tS

The Language Tandem for the Students of the University of Bologna

Are you eager to make new friends and enhance your language abilities?

Come join us for a Language Tandem experience!

You’ll have the opportunity to connect with students from various corners

of the globe, engaging in multilingual conversations

and immersing yourself in diverse cultures

When?

Wednesday 8 May 2024

Wednesday 1 5 May 2024

Wednesday 22 May 2024

Wednesday 5 June 2024

Where?

Via Zamboni 38, Bologna

h. 19.00 – 22.00

h. 19.00 – 22.00

h. 19.00 – 22.00

h. 19.00 – 22.00

Info & registration:

eventi.unibo.it/babelnights

